‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’ Has New Trailer, Poster, Release Date + Panel

Bill & Ted are doing a little more time traveling into the future, with the highly anticipated Bill & Ted Face the Music film now moving to a Sept. 1 release (it was most recently pushed to Aug. 28). Orion Pictures continues to whet the appetite of fans, also issuing a new trailer for the film and the movie's poster.

The current pandemic has toyed with release plans this summer, but the movie will now arrive on Sept. 1 both in theaters and available on demand as well.

In the third installment of the film franchise, Bill (Alex Winter) and Ted (Keanu Reeves) are now middle aged best friends who have yet to write the song that will bring harmony to the universe as predicted in the earlier films. But with the world in disarray, they are sent a message that time is running out and they still have to complete the task. Along the way, they will be helped by their daughters, a new batch of historical figures, and a few music legends - to seek the song that will set their world right and bring harmony in the universe.

In addition to Reeves and Winter, the film also stars Samara Weaving and Brigette Lundy-Paine as Bill and Ted's daughters, as well as Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Kid Cudi, Anthony Carrigan, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Hal Landon Jr. and Amy Stoch.

Reeves, Winter, Weaving, Lundy-Paine and Sadler, as well as director Dean Parisot and screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon will be taking part in a Comic-Con@Home panel this coming Saturday (July 25) at 3PM PT to discuss the film. Filmmaker Kevin Smith will serve as the moderator. You can find it via the Comic-Con@Home YouTube channel.

Bill & Ted Face the Music (New Trailer)

Orion Pictures