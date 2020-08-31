The Black Dahlia Murder have delivered a faithful cover of Megadeth's "Go to Hell," the Dave Mustaine-led act's contribution to 1991's Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey.

The rendition arrived last week (Aug. 28), being announced by the Black Dahlia Murder the same day that Bill & Ted Face the Music emerged. That's the long-awaited Bogus Journey sequel that finally saw the light of day nearly three decades after Bill and Ted last entertained viewers.

Listen to the Megadeth cover down toward the bottom of this post.

The new movie that finds Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter returning to their titular roles is now in theaters and available via video-on-demand. But the Black Dahlia Murder's Megadeth tribute isn't on the accompanying soundtrack — not that the death metal band didn't attempt to nab such a slot.

"We covered the Megadeth track from Bogus Journey in hopes that we could land a spot on the soundtrack," the Trevor Strnad-fronted outfit laid out in a Twitter update. "It didn't pan out, but the track still rules."

"Go to Hell" — composed by Mustaine when the 1991 film had the working title Bill & Ted Go to Hell — is discussed by the Megadeth bandleader in his autobiography A Heavy Metal Memoir. Of note is that the tune contains the same bedtime invocation that Metallica popularized around the same time.

"It's not like I wrote the children's prayer from which it was lifted (by both of us)," Mustaine writes in his 2011 book. "And maybe it was just pure coincidence. I have no way of proving otherwise. Both 'Go to Hell' and 'Enter Sandman' found their way into the public consciousness in the summer of 1991."

The Black Dahlia Murder's latest album, Verminous, was released earlier this year. Megadeth are currently chipping away at the follow-up to 2016's Dystopia with recording engineer Chris Rakestraw.

The Black Dahlia Murder, "Go to Hell" (Megadeth Cover)