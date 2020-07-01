Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine Went Back to Work Immediately After Cancer Battle, Says David Ellefson

Megadeth have completed recording bass and drums for their newest album, David Ellefson recently told us. The thrash legend also broke down a little info on what fans can expect and how Dave Mustaine’s cancer diagnosis, and subsequent recovery, affected the process.

“Dirk [Verbeuren] and I put down drums and bass on the new Megadeth album,” Ellefson begins. “Slamming stuff. There’s moments where there’s very progressive stuff. I can’t say too much about it, because it’s still a work in progress, but I definitely walked out of the studio feeling like, ‘Job well done.’”

“That, to me, is the thing that’s really inspiring, when you come up with stuff that’s like, ‘We carved another new path that we haven’t been down. I don’t think anyone else has been down it.’ I think that is probably one of the most satisfying things to walk away from. We’ve still got it.”

As for Mustaine’s health affecting the new album, Ellefson reveals the band “shut everything down” once the news of his throat cancer came through. “Once he was through that… it’s funny, we share files on a Dropbox and sometimes I’d see a little Dropbox activity happening and go, ‘Yep, nothing’s gonna keep Dave down. He’s gonna keep working.’”

“I think having an album in front of us kept us all inspired. I can’t speak for any of the other guys, but I feel like as a group, it kept us all inspired.”

Watch our full interview with David Ellefson below and click here to check out the new Ellefson album, Sleeping Giants.

David Ellefson: Megadeth's New Album + Dave Mustaine's Cancer Recovery