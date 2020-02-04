The Black Dahlia Murder Debut New Song, Announce ‘Verminous’ Album

It's hard to believe The Black Dahlia Murder formed nearly 20 years ago and now they're here with Verminous, their ninth full length, which will be out on April 17. For a glimpse at what's coming from the veteran 21st century death metal horde, the title track can be heard toward the bottom of the page.

This single also opens up the album and before Black Dahlia's blast-fed choppy, melodic riffs enter the fray, drips from sewer pipes and the squeaking of underground dwelling rodents set the scene, tying into the sickening monochromatic green cover art. Musically, it leans on the thrashy side with elements of doom closing out the track.

"I think this is the biggest evolutionary leap we've ever taken from one album to the next," singer Trevor Strnad said of the upcoming record.

"We stoked the creative fires with 2017's Nightbringers and it's gone much further now in Verminous," he continued, describing, "It's a very colorful, moody, and charismatic album that experiments with new sounds and ideas without losing the cutthroat Black Dahlia edge. There is a lot of minutiae to digest. Plenty of delicious little Easter eggs woven into the fabric of each song. Each one is a living, breathing entity that will stand on its own as some of the best music this band has ever created."

View the album art and track listing further below and pre-order the album through Metal Blade here. Catch The Black Dahlia Murder on their North American tour supporting thrash icons Testament alongside Municipal Waste and Messhiak at the dates listed at the bottom of the page.

The Black Dahlia Murder, "Verminous"

The Black Dahlia Murder, Verminous Album Art + Track Listing

Metal Blade

01. "Verminous" (3:50)

02. "Godlessly" (3:28)

03. "Removal of the Oaken Stake" (4:26)

04. "Child of Night" (3:38)

05. "Sunless Empire" (3:58)

06. "The Leather Apron's Scorn" (3:34)

07. "How Very Dead" (3:07)

08. "The Wereworm's Feast" (4:36)

09. "A Womb in Dark Chrysalis" (Interlude) (0:48)

10. "Dawn of Rats" (4:28)

Testament, The Black Dahlia Murder, Municipal Waste + Meshiaak North American Tour Dates

Apr. 20 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren

Apr. 21 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ El Rey

Apr. 23 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Apr. 24 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Apr. 25 - Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Diamond Ballroom

Apr. 26 - Austin, Texas @ Emo's

Apr. 28 - Pensacola, Fla. @ Vinyl Music Hall

Apr. 29 - Atlanta, Ga. @ The Masquerade

Apr. 30 - Raleigh, N.C. @ The Ritz

May 02 - Mexico City, Mexico @ Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez ^

May 05 - Silver Springs, Md. @ The Fillmore

May 06 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ TLA

May 07 - Huntington, N.Y. @ The Paramount

May 08 - Sayreville, N.J. @ Starland Ballroom

May 09 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

May 10 - Montreal, Quebec @ M'Telus

May 11 - Toronto, Ontario @ Phoenix Concert Hall

May 13 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

May 14 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrew's Hall

May 15 - Columbus, Ohio @ Sonic Temple ^

May 16 - Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

May 17 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

May 19 - Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

May 20 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

May 22 - Portland, Calif. @ Roseland Theater

May 23 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Vogue Theater *

May 24 - Seattle, Wash. @ The Showbox *

May 24 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Punk Rock Bowling + Festival +

May 26 - Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace of Spades

May 27 - San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues

May 28 - Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

* MUNICIPAL WASTE not appearing

^ Festival - TESTAMENT only

+ Festival - MUNICIPAL WASTE only