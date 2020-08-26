Bill & Ted’s William Sadler on ‘Face the Music': It Was Like No Time Had Passed

The highly-anticipated third Bill & Ted movie, Face the Music, will finally hit screens Aug. 28. To talk about the new movie, the cult status of the first two Bill & Ted films, his favorite bands and more, we got in touch with actor William Sadler, who famously plays Death in the trilogy.

“It was fantastic,” Sadler describes reuniting with Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter for Face the Music. “It was a long time ago… 29 years or something like that. As soon as we met on the set and I was in the makeup and the robes and the boots that make me six-feet-two or whatever and the scythe, it was like we had never stopped. It was like no time had passed at all."

“The spirit was there, the energy was there, the fun… I mean, we’re all older, we look a little different, but the spirit hadn’t gotten old.”

Despite not being a metalhead himself, Sadler has a deep appreciation for how Excellent Adventure and Bogus Journey have entrenched themselves in metal subculture. As for his musical side, Sadler is a longtime guitar player, having grown up during the golden age of rock in the 1960s and ‘70s.

“The Beatles came along and swept everyone away, but I was a Stones fan,” Sadler explains. “Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young hit about that time, James Taylor hit about that time, Paul Simon was writing these extraordinary things. I’ve always been a [Bob] Dylan fan. I loved it when he went electric, I was ready. The Band, Creedence Clearwater… there were a lot of them. It was a fun time.”

Check out our chat with William Sadler below and make sure to see Bill & Ted Face the Music once it comes out on Aug. 28.

Bill & Ted's William Sadler: Favorite Bands, Heavy Metal + 'Face the Music'