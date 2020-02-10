Billie Eilish paid tribute to the Beatles at last night’s Academy Awards, along with the movie industry contributors who passed away this year. As photos of the departed were broadcast to the viewers at home, Eilish and brother Finneas performed “Yesterday” from the Beatles’ 1965 album Help!

“Yesterday” is one of the most covered songs in music history, with legendary artists like Frank Sinatra, Marvin Gaye, Ray Charles, Willie Nelson and Elvis Presley recording their own takes on the classic.

Eilish committed her own style of singing to “Yesterday,” bringing a modern and stripped-down delivery to the iconic chamber pop song. “It’s not about me,” Eilish told Sharon Osbourne on the red carpet. “This is about them and showing love. I don’t want it to be about me, I want people to be watching the screen.”

As for the Best Original Song Oscar, Elton John and Bernie Taupin won the trophy for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from Elton’s Rocketman biopic, beating music from Frozen 2, Toy Story 4, Harriet and Breakthrough.

Watch Billie Eilish perform the Paul McCartney standard at the 2020 Oscars in the video below.