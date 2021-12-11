Smashing Pumpkins bandleader Billy Corgan has joined Cameo, the video-sharing app where fans can pay a fee to have a participating celebrity send a personalized video message to themselves or others.

He's not the first rocker to offer Cameo greetings — Megadeth's Dave Mustaine, among other rock stars, also make them available to fans. But Corgan's Cameo engagement is for charity and for a limited time only. Proceeds will benefit PAWS Chicago, Corgan's preferred non-profit animal shelter.

Corgan's Cameo page says, "With supply chains in disarray, Santa needed a little help this year getting special gifts to you. So he reached out to Billy and [his partner] Chloe, and they came up with an idea for 100 special fans!"

It continues, "For a limited time only, you can surprise someone you love (naughty or nice) with a gift they'll never forget: A personalized video message from Billy and Chloe! For every Cameo purchased, you will also get a mystery prize! One of the gifts may be something special courtesy of Reverend Guitars."

Corgan's Cameos run from $300 for a personal-use video greeting to up to $4,500 for business-use purchases. As of this posting, there are only 63 remaining Corgan Cameos to purchase.

The musician says PAWS Chicago is "dedicated to rescuing our animal friends, by providing no-kill animal shelters and giving a voice for the voiceless."

Last year, the Pumpkins released the album Cyr. It followed 2018's Shiny and Oh So Bright and 2014's Monuments to an Elegy. The band currently contains Corgan with classic Pumpkins members Jimmy Chamberlin and Jimmy Iha, plus Jeff Schroeder.

Get a Billy Corgan Cameo by clicking here.