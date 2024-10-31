Billy Corgan Says He Can ‘Play Circles Around’ Some Guitarists Who Get More Recognition

The Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan says that he can "play circles around" some other guitarists who are recognized more for their skills than he is.

During a conversation with Guitar World, the rocker asserted that despite being known for writing most of the band's music, even their own fans don't often acknowledge his “contributions as a guitar player.”

He cited the many guitar player lists that often recognize guitarists with a more extravagant playing style and admitted that he often doesn't make the lists.

"Or they’ll put me behind somebody who I could play circles around. I don’t mean to denigrate the person in front of me or the people in front of me, but come on, you know? I’m enough of a guitar player to know who’s a great guitar player," he asserted.

READ MORE: Essential '90s Rock + Metal Albums to Pass to Your Children

Though Corgan didn't outright name which guitarists he thinks he can player better than, he named a few that he thinks are deserving of the praise. He suggested that aside from guitarists like Zakk Wylde, Dimebag Darrell and "the truly great" Randy Rhoads, a lot of others just fabricate their talent.

“I certainly have no problem believing I’m better than a lot of them," he added.

The reason the musician thinks his guitar-playing isn't recognized as much as his other contributions to the band is because people don't believe he's actually capable of writing, arranging and playing as many different parts as he actually does.

"And that I’m capable of doing a solo on top of that. I think that’s hard for people to process," he concluded.

Billy Corgan Guitar Solo