Smashing Pumpkins will not be touring this summer, though Billy Corgan will be saluting three of the band's previous records with a new solo band he's put together.

Confused? Essentially the difference is that the core Smashing Pumpkins players that have played on recent records - meaning drummer Jimmy Chamberlin and guitarist James Iha - will not be part of the tour.

Instead, Corgan will be hitting the road with the solo band Billy Corgan and the Machines of God, which is a big tip-off to one of the albums he'll be revisiting on tour this summer.

Who Is In Billy Corgan and the Machines of God?

Though Corgan is the most prominent of the Smashing Pumpkins members taking part in this touring venture, he will have recently recruited Smashing Pumpkins guitarist Kiki Wong as part of this Machines of God band.

The group will also feature drummer Jake Hayden and bassist Kid Tigrr. Hayden has played with Dorothy, Beth Ditto, Nick Carter and Missing Persons among others. Kid Tigrr is the alter ego of Niights singer-songwriter Jenna Fournier.

What Albums Will They Revisit on Their 2025 Tour?

According to a press release and teaser video, Billy Corgan and the Machines of God will be hitting the road in support of the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the 25th anniversary of Machina/The Machine of God and Machina II/The Friends and Enemies of Modern Music.

The tour will also give the band a chance to promote Smashing Pumpkins' latest offering, the 2024 standout Aghori Mhori Mei.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Tickets for the upcoming tour will be available for artist presale beginning Tuesday, April 1st at 10AM local time through Thursday, April 3 at 10PM local time. Following the presale, the general onsale will begin Friday, April 4 at 10PM local time. Please see tour dates below and purchase tickets at Ticketmaster.com or through Corgan's ticketing site.

What Else Is Happening With the Anniversaries?

The Smashing Pumpkins have revealed the details of the long-awaited and reconstituted release of the 2000 concept albums Machina/The Machines of God and its companion Machina II/The Friends & Enemies of Modern Music which have been extensively remixed and remastered.

Corgan's Madame Zuzu’s tea shop in Highland Park, Ill., will exclusively offer this expansive 80-song box set; featuring a 48-track MACHINA plus an additional 32 bonus tracks of demos, outtakes, and live performances, marking the first time these two records will officially be united. Additionally, the rock band will release a 16-song reissue of the original Machina/TheMachines of God vinyl on August 22, and pre-orders will begin on June 27.

Meanwhile, in celebrating the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness, the group has partnered with Chicago's Lyric Opera for a seven-date residency taking place Nov. 21-30.

Watch the tour teaser and check out all the cities, venues and tour dates listed below.

Billy Corgan and the Machines of God 2025 Tour Teaser

Billy Corgan & The Machines of God 2025 Tour Dates

June 7 - Baltimore, Md. @ Baltimore Soundstage

June 9 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club

June 11 - Muskoka, Ontario @ Kee to Bala

June 12 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

June 13 - Montreal Quebec @ Beanfield Theatre

June 15 - New York, N.Y. @ Irving Plaza

June 16 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

June 17 - Allentown, Pa. @ Archer Music Hall

June 19 - Detroit, Mich. @ St. Andrew’s Hall

June 20 - Joliet, Ill. @ Taste of Joliet*

June 21 - Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Intersection

June 23 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Roxian Theatre

June 25 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues Cleveland

June 26 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Bogart’s

June 27 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Summerfest*

June 29 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ Varsity Theater

*Festival Performance