Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and his wife Chloe Mendel welcomed their third child, daughter Juno Corgan, on Tuesday.

The rocker shared the news of the newborn Corgan baby with People. You can see a photo of the couple with their new baby below.

"My wife, Chloe, is doing well and recovering, and baby Juno is happy, healthy, and nursing with gusto," Corgan told the magazine. "We are so touched by all the kind wishes of support and love, and thank those who helped Chloe and baby have such a safe, and peaceful, home birth."

He added: "The kids are absolutely thrilled by their new sister, and being 9 (Augustus) and 6 (Philomena) they can’t wait till she’s old enough to play."

Corgan and Mendel started dating in 2013. They got engaged in September 2022, on Mendel’s 30th birthday, and got married the following September.

Mendel gave birth to their first child, Augustus, in 2015. Their daughter, Philomena, was born in 2018.

Billy Corgan's Big Year

It’s been a momentous year for Corgan, personally and professionally. The Smashing Pumpkins released their 13th album, Aghori Mhori Mei, last August. They’ll embark on a European tour in July.

He launched a new podcast, The Magnificent Others, as well.

Corgan will also take part in Black Sabbath’s star-studded “Back to the Beginning” reunion show on July 5 at Villa Park in Birmingham, England. The show — which doubles as Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell concert — will feature several supergroup-style performances, and Corgan recently told NME he would join forces with Tom Morello and Tool’s Adam Jones.

"See, Adam, Tom and I all grew up in the same sort of general vicinity," Corgan said. "Tom had this idea – what he calls ‘The Illinois Boys’ – that The Illinois Boys would get together and play, so that’s cool. I love it. I’m very fond and love Adam’s music and playing and I’ve known Tom for 30 years or so, so it’s a cool thing.”