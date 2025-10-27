Things have not always been cordial between Smashing Pumpkins frontman Billy Corgan and ex-bassist D'Arcy Wretzky, but Corgan was in a complimentary mood when it came to speaking about Wretzky's time in the band for a recent Substack video reflecting on the 30th anniversary of Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness.

Wretzky was the second core member of Smashing Pumpkins to leave the band in 1999 (after Jimmy Chamberlin's 1996 firing and eventual 1998 return), while Melissa Auf Der Maur toured with the band during support of their 2000 Machina albums.

Then, when Corgan, James Iha and Jimmy Chamberlin reunited in the modern version of Smashing Pumpkins in 2018, some public discord between Corgan and Wretzky resurfaced. The bassist had initially showed interest in the reunion, but ultimately was not welcomed back and shared her text messages with Corgan concerning her potential involvement. That, in turn, led to some public beefing between the singer and former bassist.

What Billy Corgan Praised D'Arcy Wretzky for in Smashing Pumpkins

Speaking through the Orange Fades to Grey Substack, Corgan took a moment to address the band's former bassist and her work with the group. Though he admits that they didn't always agree, he pointed out one thing that they were always aligned on.

“You know, I don’t often speak on D’arcy’s contribution, because obviously what went down a few years ago didn’t leave either one of us in the best light. But, I’ve said it before, and I have no problem saying it again. D’arcy had a way of kind of letting it be known—stuff that she thought was moving the band forward, or moving the band laterally, or moving the band backwards," said Corgan (as transcribed by Alternative Nation). "And probably, of the four of us, her opinion about those types of things carried more weight."

The singer continued, "So her contribution, kind of spiritually, emotionally—I think had a lot to do with the success of the band. So again, I would never take that away from her, because I really did respect her musical opinion."

"We managed to disagree about everything else, but in music, when we would align, it was powerful. And I think that’s what makes a great band, when the four contributing factors of a band can come together. And at least for that lineup—the OG lineup—the three records we made, I mean, two of the three records turned out to be very important records. So that’s something I always hold [dear]," concluded Corgan. "It’s a shame there wasn’t more of it and we certainly did try again in ’99 [on Machina]. But I mean, I guess in a musician’s life, nothing is truly linear.”

How Smashing Pumpkins Have Handled Bass Since Their Reunion

Billy Corgan officially reclaimed the Smashing Pumpkins name with the return of Jimmy Chamberlin for the 2007 album Zeitgeist. Corgan played bass on that record and has served as the band's bassist in the studio on several other recordings.

Nicole Fiorentino had assumed the bass duties on 2012's Oceania, but by 2014's Monuments to an Elegy, Corgan was once again credited on bass. The band's 2018 reunion, which saw James Iha coming back into the band, had the guitarist handling bass duties on Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 after talks with Wretzky fell through. Corgan has handled bass duties on the three albums since — Cyr, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts and Aghori Mhori Mei.

As for the remainder of 2025, there are still a few dates left on the schedule for Corgan and his current solo band to revisit Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. Between Nov. 21-30, Corgan will stage seven performances with the Lyric Opera of Chicago at Chicago's Lyric Opera House. Tickets are on sale now.