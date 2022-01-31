The Black Keys Book 32-Date ‘Dropout Boogie’ North American Tour

The Black Keys will be busy touring in the back half of 2022. The band just announced a 32-date run that will keep the group playing shows between July and October.

Dubbed the "Dropout Boogie" tour, the run will feature support from Band of Horses on all dates, while a rotating list of openers will fill out the bill. Ceramic Animal due the honors on the July dates (July 9-30), Early Jones takes over in August and September (Aug. 24-Sept. 9) and the Velveteers will be the opener during the October shows (Oct. 2-18).

The tour gets underway July 9 at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena and concludes Oct. 18 at Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, with several breaks during the run allowing the group to recharge a little bit.

The Black Keys will be holding a fan club presale starting Tuesday (Feb. 1) at 10AM local time, with the presale ending Thursday (Feb. 3) at 10PM local time. There are also a limited number of VIP packages available starting Tuesday at 10AM local time as well. And Citi is the official card of the Dropout Boogie Tour, with the Citi cardmember presale starting Wednesday (Feb. 2) at 10AM local time through Thursday (Feb. 3) at 10PM local. Details on the Citi presale can be found here. The general public on-sale for the tour starts this Friday (Feb. 4) at 10AM local time. Check the Black Keys' website for all ticketing details.

The Black Keys most recently released their Delta Kream album in 2021, with the record serving as a tribute to the Mississippi hill country music they grew to love in their youth. The band also celebrated the 10th anniversary of their El Camino album last year with a special deluxe edition offering.

See all of their dates, cities and venues for the run listed below.

The Black Keys / Band of Horses 2022 "Dropout Boogie" Tour

July 9 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

July 11 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

July 13 - Denver, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

July 15 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre St. Louis

July 16 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

July 17 - Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Tinley Park

July 20 - Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

July 22 - Jones Beach, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 23 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center

July 25 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 27 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 29 - Boston, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 30 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Waterfront Music Pavilion (formerly BB&T Pavilion)

Aug. 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug. 25 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug. 28 - Huntsville, Ala. @ Orion Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Charleston, S.C. @ Credit One Stadium

Sept. 1 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept. 3 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept. 6 - Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage

Sept. 7 - Detroit, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept. 9 - Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Oct. 2 - Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 3 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Rogers Arena

Oct. 5 - Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheatre

Oct. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 10 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct. 13 - Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 15 - Houston, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 17 - Austin, Texas @ Moody Center ATX

Oct. 18 - Dallas, Texas @ Dos Equis Pavilion

