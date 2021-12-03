Three Black Keys ‘El Camino’ Songs Certified Platinum by RIAA

Back in 2011, The Black Keys were finally riding high off the breakout success of their Brothers album, releasing the hugely successful follow-up El Camino. Now, a decade later, three of the songs off El Camino have been certified as platinum (or multi-platinum) singles by the RIAA.

"Lonely Boy" was the lead single off the record, and it quickly shot up the charts. The track, initially released on Oct. 27, 2011, was first certified as a gold single on May 21, 2012, then hit the platinum mark on May 9, 2013. Now, on Dec. 3, 2021, it's hit the double platinum mark for over two million digital certified units.

"Gold on the Ceiling" followed on Feb. 27, 2012. It hit the gold mark on Feb. 14, 2013, jumping to platinum by May 22, 2018 and now joining "Lonely Boy" as a double platinum single as of Dec. 3, 2021.

And finally, "Little Black Submarines" arrived on Oct. 8, 2012. It hit gold status on May 22, 2018, and has now been certified platinum for one million digital units as of Dec. 3, 2021.

El Camino topped out at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart, but the singles off the record all fared quite well at radio. "Lonely Boy" topped the Alternative Songs and Rock Songs chart, hit No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock Tracks chart and peaked at No. 64 on the Billboard Hot 100.

"Gold on the Ceiling" hit No. 2 on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart and cracked the Billboard Hot 100 at No. 94. "Little Black Submarines" hit No. 2 on both the Alternative Airplay and Rock Airplay charts and No. 14 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

Congrats to The Black Keys on all three new certifications and revisit each of the songs below.

The Black Keys, "Lonely Boy"

The Black Keys, "Gold on the Ceiling"

The Black Keys, "Little Black Submarines"