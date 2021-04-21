Black Label Society Reveal ‘Blind Man’ Video, Release Massive ‘None More Black’ Vinyl Box Set

Black Label Society are providing the ultimate package for fans of the band, announcing a massive None More Black vinyl box set. And to kick off promotion of the collection, they've also issued a new video for the song "Blind Man" that can be viewed below.

"Blind Man" leans more melodic in nature but still has moments of Zakk Wylde's signature riffing that power through within the track. It was a bonus track from the Catacombs of the Black Vatican era. Check out the lyrics and video for the song below.

Black Label Society, "Blind Man" Lyrics

Black sand so quick beneath my feet

Time heals my wounds, leave what was to be

Can't get back what was taken

Broken fates are forsaken I shall not grieve your memory

Blind man 'fore I was to be

As you wither and you fade 'fore I can see Gather my blood and this won't be the lamb

Cemetery of mistrust is where you've been kept

Can't get back what was taken

Broken fates are forsaken I shall not grieve your memory

Blind man 'fore I was to be

As you wither and you fade 'fore I can see I shall not grieve your memory

Blind man 'fore I was to be

As you wither and you fade

As you wither and you fade 'fore I can see

Black Label Society, "Blind Man"

As for the box set, it features all 12 of Black Label Society's original studio recordings on colored vinyl offerings. The music has been "remastered, refurbished, reupholstered, recarpeted, reassured, remarried, restored, reissued, relaunched, reassembled, RE-EVERYTHING" according to a tease for the new collection.

Also included with the None More Black box set is a hardcover 32-page photo book chronicling the band's history. Plus you'll get the official Odin's Demolition Squad patch and a "None More Black" box set bottle opener and it all comes in an indestructible black on black embossed collection box.

If you need a refresher on what is included, you can look for the set to feature the following:

ALL ORIGINAL STUDIO ALBUMS

Sonic Brew - black/white marble x2 LP

Stronger Than Death - black/apple marble x2 LP

1919 Eternal - black/brown marble x2 LP

The Blessed Hellride - black/silver marble LP

Hangover Music Vol. VI - black/canary marble x2LP

Mafia - black/neon coral marble x2LP

Shot To Hell - black/tangerine marble LP

Order of the Black - black/grey marble LP

Catacombs of the Black Vatican - black/tan marble LP

Grimmest Hits - black/olive marble LP

TWO BONUS ALBUMS

The Song Remains Not the Same II - grey LP

Nuns and Roaches: Tasty Little Bastards - black/magenta LP

Bonus Tracks:

Song Remains Not The Same Vol. II

1. My Dying Time

2. Blind Man

3. Graveyard Disciples

4. The Nomad

5. Scars

6. House of Doom

7. A Love Unreal

8. We Live No More

9. Cry Me A River

10. The Chosen One

11. Empty Promises

12. Lead Me To Your Door

The None More Black box set is limited to 1500 copies in the U.S. and is going for $375. You can find more details and place your order here.

Black Label Society, None More Black Box Set Infomercial

Black Label Society, None More Black Unboxing Video

