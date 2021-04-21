Black Label Society Reveal ‘Blind Man’ Video, Release Massive ‘None More Black’ Vinyl Box Set
Black Label Society are providing the ultimate package for fans of the band, announcing a massive None More Black vinyl box set. And to kick off promotion of the collection, they've also issued a new video for the song "Blind Man" that can be viewed below.
"Blind Man" leans more melodic in nature but still has moments of Zakk Wylde's signature riffing that power through within the track. It was a bonus track from the Catacombs of the Black Vatican era. Check out the lyrics and video for the song below.
Black Label Society, "Blind Man" Lyrics
Black sand so quick beneath my feet
Time heals my wounds, leave what was to be
Can't get back what was taken
Broken fates are forsaken
I shall not grieve your memory
Blind man 'fore I was to be
As you wither and you fade 'fore I can see
Gather my blood and this won't be the lamb
Cemetery of mistrust is where you've been kept
Can't get back what was taken
Broken fates are forsaken
I shall not grieve your memory
Blind man 'fore I was to be
As you wither and you fade 'fore I can see
I shall not grieve your memory
Blind man 'fore I was to be
As you wither and you fade
As you wither and you fade 'fore I can see
Black Label Society, "Blind Man"
As for the box set, it features all 12 of Black Label Society's original studio recordings on colored vinyl offerings. The music has been "remastered, refurbished, reupholstered, recarpeted, reassured, remarried, restored, reissued, relaunched, reassembled, RE-EVERYTHING" according to a tease for the new collection.
Also included with the None More Black box set is a hardcover 32-page photo book chronicling the band's history. Plus you'll get the official Odin's Demolition Squad patch and a "None More Black" box set bottle opener and it all comes in an indestructible black on black embossed collection box.
If you need a refresher on what is included, you can look for the set to feature the following:
ALL ORIGINAL STUDIO ALBUMS
Sonic Brew - black/white marble x2 LP
Stronger Than Death - black/apple marble x2 LP
1919 Eternal - black/brown marble x2 LP
The Blessed Hellride - black/silver marble LP
Hangover Music Vol. VI - black/canary marble x2LP
Mafia - black/neon coral marble x2LP
Shot To Hell - black/tangerine marble LP
Order of the Black - black/grey marble LP
Catacombs of the Black Vatican - black/tan marble LP
Grimmest Hits - black/olive marble LP
TWO BONUS ALBUMS
The Song Remains Not the Same II - grey LP
Nuns and Roaches: Tasty Little Bastards - black/magenta LP
Bonus Tracks:
Song Remains Not The Same Vol. II
1. My Dying Time
2. Blind Man
3. Graveyard Disciples
4. The Nomad
5. Scars
6. House of Doom
7. A Love Unreal
8. We Live No More
9. Cry Me A River
10. The Chosen One
11. Empty Promises
12. Lead Me To Your Door
The None More Black box set is limited to 1500 copies in the U.S. and is going for $375. You can find more details and place your order here.