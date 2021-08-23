Black Label Society Issue ‘Set You Free,’ Announce New Album

Black is back! Zakk Wylde is set to re-emerge with his Black Label Society band, returning with the new song "Set You Free" today, coinciding with the announcement of the band's latest studio album, Doom Crew Inc., which is due on Nov. 26 via eOne.

In a pandemic year off the road, Wylde found inspiration in the band's "first to bleed, last to leave" road crew and legion of support the band has amassed over the years, noting that Doom Crew Inc. is viewed as their tribute to them.

Wylde and his band – guitarist Dario Lorina, longtime bassist John "J.D." Deservio and drummer Jeff Fabb – recorded the album at Zakk's Black Vatican studio, marking the fourth album recorded at his home residence. “Ever since Order of the Black, we make all of the Black Label donuts up here,” he says proudly. “We make them, put them in the oven, and then box them up and ship them out.”

The group started with nearly 30 songs for the album before narrowing it down to the 12 that will appear on the set. Speaking about the creation of the disc, Wylde added, “We incorporated Father Dario even more into the solos, doubling with me and being more involved in that regard. It really, truly is a two-guitar album, more so than ever. A twin guitar band, whether it’s the Allman Brothers or Judas Priest, with harmony lines, unison lines and trading off solos. It stemmed from the live shows, where we’d both go into the crowd and extend songs like ‘Fire It Up.’”

Get a listen to the chugging new song "Set You Free" and check out the lyrics below. Pre-orders / pre-saves are available here.

Meanwhile, Black Label Society will hit the road on the "Doom Trooping Over North America" tour starting in October with openers Obituary and Prong. The nearly two month trek launches Oct. 1 in Sacramento and wraps Nov. 28 in Albuquerque. The group also has a quick jaunt scheduled for the week between Christmas and New Year's Eve with Prong and Armored Saint. See dates and get ticketing info here.

Black Label Society, "Set You Free" Lyrics

This passage of time

For I have always been

Through shadows of doubt

Again & again All that you wished

All you’d ever need

Abandon your regrets

And then you’ll see Take my hand

Walk with me

A world without end

I’ll set you free Promises made

The oppressor of lies

The falsehood of truth

That can never die

Black Label Society, "Set You Free"

Black Label Society, Doom Crew Inc. Artwork + Track Listing

eOne

Set You Free

Destroy & Conquer

You Made Me Want to Live

Forever and a Day

End of Days

Ruins

Forsaken

Love Reign Down

Gospel of Lies

Shelter Me

Gather All my Sins

Farewell Ballad