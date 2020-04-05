Black Sabbath’s Tony Iommi Auctioning Personal Items for Hospital Fundraiser

The coronavirus pandemic put a crimp in many scheduled plans, including a fundraiser that Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi had intended to do for a Birmingham hospital. But Iommi still intends to come through for the hospital, just in a different way than expected.

Iommi stated in a new post, "We were about to announce a charity 'evening with Tony Iommi' to raise some money for the Birmingham hospitals, when this awful virus struck. Now as all charitable events have been cancelled, I wanted to still do something to help. So, I've put a few things together of my own up for auction. All the money raised will go to the Birmingham's Heartlands hospital charity."

He continued, "Please! I hope that you can help, they really do need our support ! Without these doctors and nurses, what would we do....we owe them so much!" The auction is expected to go live on Monday (April 6). Stay tuned to Iommi's socials for details to be revealed.

Though Black Sabbath retired in 2017, Iommi recently spoke of working on his own music that he wants to record. "I've got loads of stuff. I keep saying to Ralph [Baker], my manager, 'I want to put it down properly,' but the engineer I've used for years, Mike Exeter, has gone on to do other things… I'd like to put some stuff down, but it won't be a touring band," revealed the guitarist.