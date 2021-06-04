Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack is beginning to build quite the acting resume, starring in the 2017 film American Satan and reprising the role of Johnny Faust this year on Paradise City. So in anticipation for BVB’s sixth studio album, The Phantom Tomorrow, we asked Andy to reveal five classic roles he’d love to portray.

Biersack’s superfandom of Batman is obvious only to those with eyeballs and earholes. Though Andy is a bit slight of frame compared to most depictions of the caped crusader, Batman Beyond gives Biersack hope he could one day play Batman himself.

“Aesthetically, I’m not too far off from that,” Biersack says about Batman from Beyond. “Any member of the Bat family would be amazing, but to get to play Batman in something would be an absolute dream come true. In fact, at the beginning of quarantine I just wore a Batman mask around the house for a while. It made me feel good.”

Pivoting from superhero flicks, Biersack delves into horror by stating his desire to play any of the ‘Big Three’ slasher villains — Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees and Leatherface. “I’d love to play a total bad guy in something … I’ve always loved ‘80s horror,” Andy raves. “It’s a big inspiration on the aesthetic of particularly this Phantom Tomorrow record that we’re working on right now.

The Top 5 Characters Andy Biersack Would Like to Play

Black Veil Brides just released “Crimson Skies,” their latest and heaviest single from The Phantom Tomorrow. Originally slated for a June 4 release, BVB’s sixth album has been postponed until Oct. 29. Pre-order the album here.

