New Black Veil Brides Song ‘Crimson Skies’ Has a Death Growl, Is Super Thrashy
Black Veil Brides have just released a lyric video for their thrashy new song, "Crimson Skies," which is the third single off The Phantom Tomorrow, their forthcoming new record which will be out this fall.
This latest cut is unquestionably the heaviest of the three, opening with a crunching thrash riff and some steady double kick drums after a cymbal catch buildup. From there, Black Veil Brides let off the gas a bit and cruise forward with an urgent mid-tempo rhythm and an arena-built beat before discharging another unforgettable chorus.
Oh, and there's a couple death growls in there too and some genuinely thrashy gang shouts on this followup to "Scarlet Cross" and "Fields of Bone."
The new video for "Crimson Skies," created by Ale & Cake Illustrations and Tim Edwards, continues the conceptual narrative that played out in the music video for "Fields of Bone" where the main character 'The Blackbird' encounters his nemesis known as '9.' Head to the bottom of the page to watch and read the lyrics below too.
The Phantom Tomorrow, Black Veil Brides' sixth full length album and first with bassist Lonny Eagleton, will be released on Oct. 29 through Sumerian Records and pre-orders can be placed here.
Later this year, the band will embark on a co-headlining U.S. tour with In This Moment alongside special guests Ded and Raven Black. Check this location to see if the tour is stopping near you.
Black Veil Brides, "Crimson Skies" Lyrics
We're waiting for collapse
In the cold and lonely mirror
Reflections all you see
Of the world you made on your own with no mercy
And they call you a liar
But you won't surrender
And they can choose to run
With hypocrisy
It happens every day
We were born to fight for this when all they ever do is pray
Never see the truth we miss when fear consumes the rage
We take control, don't give up when all they know is corrupt
We were born to fight for this and lead us through crimson skies
The revolution lives
In the beat of our hearts and the burning sound of the flames we started in
Can you hear it now? Can you feel the hurt?
This silent hate
And they worship a liar
But we won't surrender
And we won't ever run
From the pain you see
Because now we're free
We were born to fight for this when all they ever do is pray
Never see the truth we miss when fear consumes the rage
We take control, don't give up when all they know is corrupt
We were born to fight for this and lead us through crimson skies
We were born to fight for this when all they ever do is pray
Never see the truth we miss when fear consumes the rage
We take control, don't give up when all they know is corrupt
We were born to fight for this and lead us through crimson skies