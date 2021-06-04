Black Veil Brides have just released a lyric video for their thrashy new song, "Crimson Skies," which is the third single off The Phantom Tomorrow, their forthcoming new record which will be out this fall.

This latest cut is unquestionably the heaviest of the three, opening with a crunching thrash riff and some steady double kick drums after a cymbal catch buildup. From there, Black Veil Brides let off the gas a bit and cruise forward with an urgent mid-tempo rhythm and an arena-built beat before discharging another unforgettable chorus.

Oh, and there's a couple death growls in there too and some genuinely thrashy gang shouts on this followup to "Scarlet Cross" and "Fields of Bone."

The new video for "Crimson Skies," created by Ale & Cake Illustrations and Tim Edwards, continues the conceptual narrative that played out in the music video for "Fields of Bone" where the main character 'The Blackbird' encounters his nemesis known as '9.' Head to the bottom of the page to watch and read the lyrics below too.

PLAYLIST: 2021's Best Rock Songs (So Far) — Featuring Black Veil Brides' "Fields of Bone" and more. Follow here.

The Phantom Tomorrow, Black Veil Brides' sixth full length album and first with bassist Lonny Eagleton, will be released on Oct. 29 through Sumerian Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Later this year, the band will embark on a co-headlining U.S. tour with In This Moment alongside special guests Ded and Raven Black. Check this location to see if the tour is stopping near you.

Black Veil Brides, "Crimson Skies" Lyrics

We're waiting for collapse

In the cold and lonely mirror

Reflections all you see

Of the world you made on your own with no mercy

And they call you a liar

But you won't surrender

And they can choose to run

With hypocrisy It happens every day We were born to fight for this when all they ever do is pray

Never see the truth we miss when fear consumes the rage

We take control, don't give up when all they know is corrupt

We were born to fight for this and lead us through crimson skies The revolution lives

In the beat of our hearts and the burning sound of the flames we started in

Can you hear it now? Can you feel the hurt?

This silent hate

And they worship a liar

But we won't surrender

And we won't ever run

From the pain you see Because now we're free We were born to fight for this when all they ever do is pray

Never see the truth we miss when fear consumes the rage

We take control, don't give up when all they know is corrupt

We were born to fight for this and lead us through crimson skies We were born to fight for this when all they ever do is pray

Never see the truth we miss when fear consumes the rage

We take control, don't give up when all they know is corrupt

We were born to fight for this and lead us through crimson skies

Black Veil Brides, "Crimson Skies"