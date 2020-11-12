Black Veil Brides have just dropped a music video for the brand new song, "Scarlet Cross," which is featured on their 2021 album, The Phantom Tomorrow. In addition the band has announced plans for an accompanying graphic novel.

The visual for “Scarlet Cross” was directed by longtime collaborator Patrick Fogarty and is based on a concept written by frontman Andy Biersack. The video, which was shot to look like an old school comic book serial, is the first in a series that will follow the story of The Phantom Tomorrow main character The Blackbird.

“We are incredibly excited to share not only this new song ‘Scarlet Cross,’ but also our vision for the world of The Phantom Tomorrow and its characters," the band shared via a press release. "We are in the final stages of writing for this record and have begun work on our forthcoming The Phantom Tomorrow graphic novel. We intend to continue to share elements of the story in the coming months and can’t wait for everyone to see what we have been working on!”

For the BVB Army (that'd be the band's fans if you're not already familiar), 2020 has been a best-of-both-worlds scenario. Their debut album, We Stitch These Wounds, which came out in 2010, was re-recorded in its entirety and was released as Re-Stitch These Wounds and now there's a new track to listen to in advance of the 2021 record.

The record also served as the first full album to feature bassist Lonny Eagleton, who became an official member in 2019 and had initially linked up with Andy Biersack as the guitar player in the singer's solo band (Andy Black) prior to joining Black Veil Brides.

"Scarlet Cross" isn't the first Black Veil Brides song to feature Eagleton though. In November of last year, the group issued the two-track The Night EP, which added "Saints of the Blood" and "The Vengeance" to the BVB canon.

Watch the video for the new Black Veil Brides single directly below.

The Phantom Tomorrow is the follow-up to 2018's Vale and will be released in 2021 on Sumerian Records.

Black Veil Brides, "Scarlet Cross" Lyrics

My mind remains my pain

I’m tied down to this chain

It spirals as I ache

To find holy embrace

Stay here with me, I’m afraid of my soul

Blackened and left in control

Cannot be free and you can’t deny

The end is coming Will we live?

When we die?

Just keep on saving our goodbyes

The fear and the cost

The world will stain us with a scarlet cross A symbol for my shame

The color of your name.

It’s how they see you break

And live with my mistakes.

Sin for me, cast away from it all

Watching every letter fall

Hold onto me, I can’t let go

The End is coming