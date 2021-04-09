Black Veil Brides Debut Anthemic New Song ‘Fields of Bone’ + Announce ‘The Phantom Tomorrow’ Details

In tandem with a music video for the new song "Fields of Bone," Black Veil Brides have unveiled the details of their long-awaited concept album, The Phantom Tomorrow, which comes out on June 4 on Sumerian Records.

The new single is the second to be released from what will be the band's sixth album and, thematically, is an extension of the narrative first presented in the video for "Scarlet Cross," featuring protagonist 'The Blackbird' and the antagonist known simply as '9'.

Singer Andy Biersack, who also made his debut as video director, engages his signature hushed croon over the atmospheric opening of "Fields of Bone," building tension until a stomping riffs shatters the still and Biersack revs up his gritty, impassioned wail.

Read the lyrics to the new song below and watch the music video further down the page.

In conjunction with The Phantom Tomorrow, Black Veil Brides will also release a companion comic book/graphic novel, that further elaborates on the storyline presented in the record.

In March, Biersack discussed the concept with Cutter's Rockcast, divulging "In our society, we have this, especially now, this love of building up heroes and obsessing over other people who often don't give a shit about you or anybody else, and we kind of have these false idols and heroes. And so the story is kind of about taking this mythological character and the people putting all of this power on to them, and then ultimately turning their back on the character because nobody can fulfill the dreams and ideas that you put on somebody else."

"It's an alternate version of our own timeline where our obsession with heroes and the iconography of somebody that's aspirational kind of gets out of control and [it] becomes our whole society," he added.

Pre-orders for The Phantom Tomorrow are available here and the artwork (by Eliran Kantor) can be viewed at the bottom of the page alongside the complete track listing. This record also marks the first for bassist Lonny Eagleton, who joined in 2019 and played on Black Veil Brides' The Night EP.

Black Veil Brides, "Fields of Bone" Lyrics

Here I am your Judas Christ and I bleed from

the heart that saved your life

Blurry vision when your eyes are gone but

I see every word you string along

Are you the saint that burned the gods of man?

Hard to stand when no one gives a damn

Not alone, Just not one of them – your shadow The fight,

Heaven hasn’t ended

I swear that I’ll protect it,

Time is the soldier,

Keep marching closer to Fields of Bone Every word our final verse we sing to

the blessed and the cursed

Hard to picture where we all belong and

if we have the strength to carry on

Am I the saint? Take me by the hand

Hard to trust when no one understands,

you’re alone in the eyes of man

No shadow All the sinners are sent to rest

All their misery has to end The fight,

Heaven hasn’t ended

I swear that I’ll protect it,

Time is the soldier,

Keep marching closer to Fields of Bone

Time is the soldier,

Keep marching closer,

Time is the soldier,

Keep marching closer

Black Veil Brides, "Fields of Bone" Music Video

Black Veil Brides, The Phantom Tomorrow Album Art + Track Listing

Sumerian Records

01. "The Phantom Tomorrow" (introduction)

02. "Scarlet Cross"

03. "Born Again"

04. "Blackbird"

05. "Spectres" (Interlude)

06. "Torch"

07. "The Wicked One"

08. "Shadows Rise"

09. "Fields Of Bone"

10. "Crimson Sky"

11. "Kill The Hero"

12. "Fall Eternal"