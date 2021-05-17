In This Moment + Black Veil Brides Announce Joint 2021 North American Tour
In This Moment and Black Veil Brides will band together for The In-Between Tour this fall, the trek covering the United States from September to November.
As reported on Monday (May 17) by Revolver, the tour, first scheduled for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered most large live events, features supporting artists in Ded and Raven Black.
See all the dates down toward the bottom of this post.
Taking its name from the lead single ("The In-Between") from In This Moment's latest album, 2020's Mother, the 45-date tour kicks off in Lincoln, Neb., on Sept. 17 before winding up in Atlanta eight weeks later. Seeing as how the pandemic kept both bands from playing out until now, it will mark the first time that In This Moment can debut much of their Mother material in concert.
Black Veil Brides last year reimagined their debut, Re-Stitch These Wounds, in a re-recorded update, but the proper follow-up to their 2018 set Vale arrives later this year — it's called The Phantom Tomorrow.
Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 21).
In This Moment + Black Veil Brides Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates
Sept. 17 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Centennial Mall
Sept. 18 – Springfield, Mo. @ Shrine Mosque
Sept. 19 – Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom
Sept. 20 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center
Sept. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre
Sept. 24 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lone Star Ampitheater
Sept. 25 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion
Sept. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Theatre
Sept. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues
Sept. 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre
Oct. 2 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues
Oct. 3 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield
Oct. 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex
Oct. 7 – Casper, Wy. @ Casper Events Center
Oct. 8 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena
Oct. 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory (No BVB)
Oct. 12 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Center
Oct. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom
Oct. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Oct. 16 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre
Oct. 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre
Oct. 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory @ The District
Oct. 22 – Hammond, Ind. @ Horseshoe Hammond
Oct. 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
Oct. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live
Oct. 26 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Expo
Oct. 27 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live
Oct. 29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre
Oct. 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express LIve
Oct. 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Nov. 2 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora
Nov. 3 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 5 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater
Nov. 6 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre
Nov. 7 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium
Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall
Nov. 10 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
Nov. 12 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues
Nov. 13 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's
Nov. 14 – Nashville, Tenn @ Marathon Music
Nov. 16 – Richmond, Va. @ The National
Nov. 17 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall
Nov. 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Casino
Nov. 20 – Lake Buena Vista, Calif. @ House of Blues
Nov. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle