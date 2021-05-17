In This Moment and Black Veil Brides will band together for The In-Between Tour this fall, the trek covering the United States from September to November.

As reported on Monday (May 17) by Revolver, the tour, first scheduled for 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered most large live events, features supporting artists in Ded and Raven Black.

See all the dates down toward the bottom of this post.

Taking its name from the lead single ("The In-Between") from In This Moment's latest album, 2020's Mother, the 45-date tour kicks off in Lincoln, Neb., on Sept. 17 before winding up in Atlanta eight weeks later. Seeing as how the pandemic kept both bands from playing out until now, it will mark the first time that In This Moment can debut much of their Mother material in concert.

Black Veil Brides last year reimagined their debut, Re-Stitch These Wounds, in a re-recorded update, but the proper follow-up to their 2018 set Vale arrives later this year — it's called The Phantom Tomorrow.

Tickets for the tour go on sale this Friday (May 21).

In This Moment + Black Veil Brides Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 17 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Centennial Mall

Sept. 18 – Springfield, Mo. @ Shrine Mosque

Sept. 19 – Dallas, Texas @ Southside Ballroom

Sept. 20 – Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center

Sept. 22 – San Antonio, Texas @ Aztec Theatre

Sept. 24 – Lubbock, Texas @ Lone Star Ampitheater

Sept. 25 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ The Criterion

Sept. 27 – Denver, Colo. @ Mission Theatre

Sept. 29 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ House of Blues

Sept. 30 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Oct. 2 – Anaheim, Calif. @ House of Blues

Oct. 3 – San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Oct. 5 – Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 7 – Casper, Wy. @ Casper Events Center

Oct. 8 – Billings, Mont. @ First Interstate Arena

Oct. 10 – Spokane, Wash. @ Knitting Factory (No BVB)

Oct. 12 – Boise, Idaho @ Revolution Center

Oct. 13 – Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Ballroom

Oct. 14 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre

Oct. 16 – Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theatre

Oct. 19 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Midland Theatre

Oct. 20 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Factory @ The District

Oct. 22 – Hammond, Ind. @ Horseshoe Hammond

Oct. 23 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Oct. 24 – Minneapolis, Minn. @ Myth Live

Oct. 26 – Green Bay, Wis. @ Resch Expo

Oct. 27 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 29 – Louisville, Ky. @ Palace Theatre

Oct. 30 – Columbus, Ohio @ Express LIve

Oct. 31 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Nov. 2 – Cleveland, Ohio @ The Agora

Nov. 3 – Detroit, Mich. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 5 – Stroudsburg, Pa. @ Sherman Theater

Nov. 6 – Montclair, N.J. @ Wellmont Theatre

Nov. 7 – Worcester, Mass. @ The Palladium

Nov. 9 – Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Nov. 10 – Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Nov. 12 – Myrtle Beach, S.C. @ House of Blues

Nov. 13 – Cherokee, N.C. @ Harrah's

Nov. 14 – Nashville, Tenn @ Marathon Music

Nov. 16 – Richmond, Va. @ The National

Nov. 17 – Greensboro, N.C. @ Piedmont Hall

Nov. 19 – Tampa, Fla. @ Hard Rock Casino

Nov. 20 – Lake Buena Vista, Calif. @ House of Blues

Nov. 21 – Atlanta, Ga. @ The Tabernacle