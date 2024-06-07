On the heels of the release of Black Veil Brides' new song and music video, "Bleeders," and its follow-up, "My Friends," frontman Andy Biersack joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday (June 6) to dive deep into his love of musicals and theatrical rock and open up about why he doesn't mind sharing his imperfections publicly.

"I've always really tried to be honest about my faults and my fears," Biersack admitted to host Chuck Armstrong.

"The things that I don't know about are the things that I'm unsure about because I feel like culturally so much of what we deal with is so chaotic. That is the truth, beyond anything else — the world is chaotic and society is chaotic and none of us really know what to do or say."

For Biersack, he is disappointed when he sees his colleagues and peers put authenticity to the side so that they can appear to be experts in some of these chaotic areas of life.

"It's almost my bigger concern, the number of artists that seem so heavily concerned with being seen as good and great," he revealed, "not only as artists, but as sort of these paragons of virtue at all times...if you're not met with any kind of resistance, there's no need to be honest about who you are."

The Black Veil Brides founding member went on to say he believes it's actually quite natural to be honest about the chaos around you rather than trying to be concerned with "being seen as good and great."

"If your job as an artist is to reflect culture and to reflect your audience in some capacity, then to be flawed is to be reflective of the people that listen to you. And I think that for us, if I'm getting things literally thrown at me and articles written about how we're the most hated band in the universe and blah blah blah, it's a lot easier for me to be like, 'Okay, here's the stuff that I am insecure about or here are the things that make me feel uncomfortable.'"

What Else Did Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he fell in love with Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street as a young child and how that is one of his earliest memories: "Most of my early memories involve me trying to force other people to watch me perform songs and 'My Friends' from Sweeney Todd was one of them."

What this "new era" of Black Veil Brides is all about: "I just feel so much more confident now in my output — and not to speak for the rest of the band, [but] we understand so much more what Black Veil Brides is now."

What keeps him focused on the type of music he makes: "I think the celebration of our differences and the celebration of the unity within the context of being different is the thing that is the most exciting."

