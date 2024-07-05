Black Veil Brides’ Andy Biersack Steps In After His Name Is Used to Bully Other Musician, Gets Response

Black Veil Brides frontman Andy Biersack has stepped in after reportedly seeing his name being used to bully up-and-coming emo artist TX2 on social media, reflecting on the backlash he suffered as a young musician.

What Andy Biersack Said About His Name Being Used to Bully TX2

In a July 4 post on the X social media platform, the Black Veil Brides posted about what he had been seeing concerning TX2 and offering his take on it.

"I've seen my name used a lot as a way to make fun of this @tx2official guy and while I don’t know his music I want to say I don’t condone that shit at all," said Biersack.

The vocalist then reflected on his own experience coming up as an artist who was drawing some hatred in the scene.

"When BVB first got popular our peers in your favorite bands said shit like they wished I’d break my neck instead of my ribs or they would prefer to get shot in the foot instead of listening to us. I was a teenager and adults in bands thought it was OK to shit on me because that was the acceptable take within the scene," he recalled.

"I am not interested in being a part of the degradation of another artist simply because it’s 'cool' to dunk on them. All I know about TX2 is that I saw him watching us at a fest a few weeks ago and he seemed to be a fan of what we do and for that I appreciate him. We are not the arbiters of anyone else’s taste," he added.

The vocalist then addressed another X follower who commended the singer for making the comment, with people still attacking TX2 despite Biersack's statement.

"I just don’t want my name used as a way to make fun of someone," said the vocalist. "I’ve been on the receiving end of that for years and it’s not ok with me. As far as the other stuff goes I am not ignorant to that fact that the vast majority of social media discourse is centered around ways in which people can be enraged by someone they don’t know and self satisfied in their certainty that they are better than that person because they do and say and think everything right all the time in every situation."

Why People Are Critical of Andy Biersack's Statement on TX2

Within the X social media platform, there have been some who've been critical of Biersack after his statement on TX2.

The primary reasoning appears to be that they are viewing his comments as a show of support for the musician. Within the responses to the thread itself, fans have called out some of TX2's past questionable actions that have made him a more divisive artist in the scene.

Within his statement, Biersack mentioned not knowing much about the musician, instead using his commentary to call out using his name to attack any other artist.

What TX2 Said in Response to Andy Biersack's Statement

After seeing the Black Veil Brides singer's post, TX2 responded on X. He told the vocalist, "Hey man this really made my day, I have looked up to you since I was a kid. Seeing your hero defend you on social media is the craziest feeling. I won’t forget this thank you."

TX2 also created a TikTok video explaining what Biersack's words meant to him. "I definitely did not have a father figure growing up, so all I had was these dudes in bands and I was like, 'I want to be like them. One day I hope I'm like that for future generations," started the musician.

He later continued, "You guys know how much shit TX2 gets and he said that he felt similar and it's true. Andy Black and Black Veil Brides received a lot of shit on their come up. I've seen their interviews a lot. It's so cool that they made a statement about me and it's cool that they're being supportive. Really, they just know that we're being hated. But it's cool that they're being supportive. Shout out to Andy Black for being a real one."

"I always thought he was the coolest dude ever and the fact that the coolest person I could possibly think of shouted me out, it's insane dude. It's crazy," TX2 admitted.

As for Black Veil Brides, the band returns to the road in August. Dates, cities, venues and ticketing information can be found through their website.