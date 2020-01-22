After debuting their new song "The In-Between" last night, In This Moment have given us even more this morning with the announcement of their Mother album, complete with artwork and a track listing, as well as the unveiling of their video for "The In-Between."

The new album, the band's seventh overall, will arrive on March 27 via Roadrunner/Atlantic. The 14-track album includes guest turns by Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and The Pretty Reckless' Taylor Momsen on "We Will Rock You," while Ded's Joe Cotella lends an assist on "Hunting Grounds." Two of the 14 tracks are also considered interludes.

The track listing and the artwork can be viewed below. Pre-orders for the Mother album are currently underway here.

As for the video, it's another stunning piece of work with Maria Brink's handprints all over it, as she co-directed the clip with frequent collaborator Robert Kley. Have a look in the player below.

In This Moment have booked a spring tour that kicks off March 24 in Orlando. Black Veil Brides, Ded and Raven Black will provide support, with the Ded inclusion possibly offering the opportunity of a team-up onstage. See all the dates here.

In This Moment, "The In-Between"

In This Moment, Mother Artwork + Track Listing

Atlantic

"The Beginning — Interlude"

"Fly Like an Eagle"

"The Red Crusade — Interlude"

"The In-Between"

"Legacy"

"We Will Rock You" (Feat. Maria Brink, Lzzy Hale, and Taylor Momsen)

"Mother"

"As Above So Below"

"Born in Flames"

"God Is She"

"Holy Man"

"Hunting Grounds" (Feat. Joe Cotella of Ded)

"Lay Me Down"

"Into Dust"