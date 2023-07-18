In This Moment Release New Song ‘The Purge’ + Announce ‘GODMODE’ Album and 2023 Tour Dates
In This Moment have just released their new single "THE PURGE" along with a music video directed by Jensen Noen (who has also created videos for Ice Nine Kills and Falling In Reverse). A co-headlining tour with Ice Nine Kills has also been announced.
The new track hails from the band's forthcoming new album GODMODE, their eighth, which the band just announced will arrive later this year on Oct. 27. The "Kiss of Death" tour, which kicks off on Nov. 3, will also feature special guests Avatar and New Years Day.
“We are thrilled to unveil 'THE PURGE' to everyone,” says vocalist Maria Brink. “I am so grateful for how everything flowed to bring this song to life, both sonically and visually. Kane Churko and Jensen Noen helped to create this musical & cinematic experience with us and we could not have done it without them. The underlying message of the song is to not fall too deeply into the rabbit hole, everything is about finding balance. I had a lot of emotions building within me when I approached the song for the first time and after years of holding it all in I finally got to let it out! Enjoy.”
"This song came from our time in lockdown. We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time,” says guitarist Chris Howorth. "Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks. During the lockdown I was sending Maria musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said 'This is gonna be our first single’. Fast forward a couple years and all the pent up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria’s lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song.”
Along with new single comes the details of GODMODE, including the album art and track listing, as well as the Kiss of Death Tour with Ice Nine Kills and New Years Day. Head below for all the details.
In This Moment, "THE PURGE" Lyrics
Pushing
Like pudding
Like butter
Like gold
You want to get the cash
You want to get the fool
You want to find a fake
You want to be seen
You want to blame an addict
But you’re already a feen
Fuck it
The whole world‘s gonna see
High off fumes
Addicted to the feed
What’s it all for
Like you don’t really know
Another on the hook and another Jane Doe
You’re pushing back and forth and forth and back again.
They said that you were free now you’re locked in a cage:
You’re pushing lies like your life is on the line, you want to reason why and you’re begging for a sign.
Chorus
Maybe, maybe we’re all fucked
Maybe we’ll all burn
Maybe we’ll all just purge and yeah
Maybe we’ll all die
Maybe they were right
Maybe we’re all just parasites.
You're cutting like glass
Like needles
Like knifes
You want to get the girl
You want to win the fight
You want to be a god
You want to be a star
You want to blame another
But this time you went too far
Fuck it
The whole worlds gone mad
High of smoke
Addicted to the fad
What’s it all for
Like I don’t really know
Another in the bag
& another Jane Doe
You’re pushing back and forth and forth and back again.
They said that you were free now you’re locked in a cage
Your pushing lies like your life is on the line. You want a reason why & your begging for a sign.
Chorus
Maybe , maybe we’re all fucked
Maybe we’ll all burn
Maybe we’ll all just purge and yeah
Maybe we’ll all die
Maybe they were right
Maybe we’re all just parasites.
Bridge
I can feel the purge
I can feel a purge coming on
Purge scream
Chorus
Maybe, maybe we’re all fucked
Maybe we’ll all burn
Maybe we’ll all just purge and yeah
Maybe we’ll all die
Maybe they were right
Maybe we’re all just parasites.
In This Moment, GODMODE Album Art + Track Listing
01. "GODMODE"
02. "THE PURGE"
03. "ARMY OF ME"
04. "SACRIFICE"
05. "SKYBURNER"
06. "SANCTIFY ME"
07. "EVERYTHING STARTS AND ENDS WITH YOU"
08. "DAMAGED" (ft. Spencer Charnas)
09. "FATE BRINGER"
10. "I WOULD DIE FOR YOU"
Kiss of Death Tour: In This Moment with Ice Nine Kills + New Years Day
Nov. 03 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana
Nov. 04 - Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live **
Nov. 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater **
Nov. 07 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion
Nov. 08 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center
Nov. 09 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom
Nov. 11 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Events Center **
Nov. 14 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Arena
Nov. 16 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena
Nov. 17 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
Nov. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater
Nov. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy
Nov. 21 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex
Nov. 22 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena
Nov. 24 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre
Nov. 25 - Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center
Nov. 28 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
Nov. 30 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena
Dec. 01 - Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena
Dec. 02 - Wheeling, W.V. @ Wesbanco Arena