In This Moment have just released their new single "THE PURGE" along with a music video directed by Jensen Noen (who has also created videos for Ice Nine Kills and Falling In Reverse). A co-headlining tour with Ice Nine Kills has also been announced.

The new track hails from the band's forthcoming new album GODMODE, their eighth, which the band just announced will arrive later this year on Oct. 27. The "Kiss of Death" tour, which kicks off on Nov. 3, will also feature special guests Avatar and New Years Day.

“We are thrilled to unveil 'THE PURGE' to everyone,” says vocalist Maria Brink. “I am so grateful for how everything flowed to bring this song to life, both sonically and visually. Kane Churko and Jensen Noen helped to create this musical & cinematic experience with us and we could not have done it without them. The underlying message of the song is to not fall too deeply into the rabbit hole, everything is about finding balance. I had a lot of emotions building within me when I approached the song for the first time and after years of holding it all in I finally got to let it out! Enjoy.”

"This song came from our time in lockdown. We all had our own personal experiences during the pandemic and we all saw the social unrest unfolding daily tearing us apart, it was such a crazy time,” says guitarist Chris Howorth. "Our band, like everything else, was stopped in its tracks. During the lockdown I was sending Maria musical ideas I was working on, and this one really resonated with her. She even said 'This is gonna be our first single’. Fast forward a couple years and all the pent up frustration and angst came pouring out in Maria’s lyrics and performance, creating this crazy visceral song.”

Along with new single comes the details of GODMODE, including the album art and track listing, as well as the Kiss of Death Tour with Ice Nine Kills and New Years Day. Head below for all the details.

In This Moment, "THE PURGE"

In This Moment, "THE PURGE" Lyrics

Pushing

Like pudding

Like butter

Like gold

You want to get the cash

You want to get the fool

You want to find a fake

You want to be seen

You want to blame an addict

But you’re already a feen

Fuck it

The whole world‘s gonna see

High off fumes

Addicted to the feed

What’s it all for

Like you don’t really know

Another on the hook and another Jane Doe

You’re pushing back and forth and forth and back again.

They said that you were free now you’re locked in a cage:

You’re pushing lies like your life is on the line, you want to reason why and you’re begging for a sign.

Chorus

Maybe, maybe we’re all fucked

Maybe we’ll all burn

Maybe we’ll all just purge and yeah

Maybe we’ll all die

Maybe they were right

Maybe we’re all just parasites.

You're cutting like glass

Like needles

Like knifes

You want to get the girl

You want to win the fight

You want to be a god

You want to be a star

You want to blame another

But this time you went too far

Fuck it

The whole worlds gone mad

High of smoke

Addicted to the fad

What’s it all for

Like I don’t really know

Another in the bag

& another Jane Doe

You’re pushing back and forth and forth and back again.

They said that you were free now you’re locked in a cage

Your pushing lies like your life is on the line. You want a reason why & your begging for a sign.

Chorus

Maybe , maybe we’re all fucked

Maybe we’ll all burn

Maybe we’ll all just purge and yeah

Maybe we’ll all die

Maybe they were right

Maybe we’re all just parasites.

Bridge

I can feel the purge

I can feel a purge coming on

Purge scream

Chorus

Maybe, maybe we’re all fucked

Maybe we’ll all burn

Maybe we’ll all just purge and yeah

Maybe we’ll all die

Maybe they were right

Maybe we’re all just parasites.

In This Moment, GODMODE Album Art + Track Listing

In This Moment BMG loading...

01. "GODMODE"

02. "THE PURGE"

03. "ARMY OF ME"

04. "SACRIFICE"

05. "SKYBURNER"

06. "SANCTIFY ME"

07. "EVERYTHING STARTS AND ENDS WITH YOU"

08. "DAMAGED" (ft. Spencer Charnas)

09. "FATE BRINGER"

10. "I WOULD DIE FOR YOU"

Kiss of Death Tour: In This Moment with Ice Nine Kills + New Years Day

Nov. 03 - Gary, Ind. @ Hard Rock Live Northern Indiana

Nov. 04 - Maplewood, Minn. @ Myth Live **

Nov. 05 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater **

Nov. 07 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Blue Ribbon Pavilion

Nov. 08 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Nov. 09 - Milwaukee, Wis. @ Eagles Ballroom

Nov. 11 - Green Bay, Wis. @ Epic Events Center **

Nov. 14 - Greenville, S.C. @ Bon Secours Arena

Nov. 16 - Estero, Fla. @ Hertz Arena

Nov. 17 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

Nov. 18 - Orlando, Fla. @ Orlando Amphitheater

Nov. 20 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca Cola Roxy

Nov. 21 - Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro Coliseum Complex

Nov. 22 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena

Nov. 24 - Wallingford, Ct. @ Oakdale Theatre

Nov. 25 - Bangor, Maine @ Cross Insurance Center

Nov. 28 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Nov. 30 - Norfolk, Va. @ Chartway Arena

Dec. 01 - Johnstown, Pa. @ 1st Summit Arena

Dec. 02 - Wheeling, W.V. @ Wesbanco Arena

In This Moment, Ice Nine Kills, Avatar, New Years Day BMG loading...