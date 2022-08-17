Blackberry Smoke drummer Brit Turner is currently in the hospital following a serious heart attack, according to a post on the band's social media. He's currently in stable condition.

"On Sunday, August 14, brother and drummer Brit Turner suffered a serious heart attack. He was home in Atlanta and was able to make it to the hospital in time for doctors to provide him as much help as possible. He received a stent in his coronary artery and is now in stable condition. He and his family appreciate privacy as he recovers," the band's statement reads.

As a result, the rockers rescheduled their St. Louis performance, which was originally set to take place last night (Aug. 16), until the middle of September. All tickets for the original show will be honored for the new date.

"We thank you all for your understanding, support, and prayers," Blackberry Smoke's statement concluded.

Several fellow rockers left comments on the post offering support to Turner and the band, including Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Glenn Hughes, Duane Betts and Tyler Bryant.

We wish Turner the best as he recovers.

Blackberry Smoke plan to play the rest of their scheduled dates as an acoustic band until Turner recovers and is fit to perform again. The next show will be tomorrow in Wichita, Kansas, and then the rest of the tour runs through the early fall. Then, they'll embark on another trek to honor the 10th anniversary of their 2012 album The Whippoorwill, where they'll be playing the record in its entirety during each show. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Aug. 19 at 10AM local time. Get more details on their website.