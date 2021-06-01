In celebration of the 20th anniversary of their multi-platinum debut album, The Better Life, 3 Doors Down will head out on a massive U.S. tour this summer and into the fall, playing the record in full. Each show will feature one of six slated opening acts, though Seether have been tapped as the sole guest on a majority of the stops.

The 42-date tour is set to begin on June 26 and wrap up on Oct. 16, serving as the protracted anniversary tour for The Better Life, which came out in 2000 and hit the 20-year milestone last year, but the pandemic obviously pushed the commemorative run out until 2021.

While Seether, who released Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum last year, will open most of the shows, Candlebox, Theory of a Deadman, Blackberry Smoke, Chayce Beckham and Koe Wetzel will each be featured at select dates, so check listings carefully.

"Especially after the last year everyone has had, I am really looking forward to rocking out and celebrating with our fans this summer. It's hard to believe it's been 20 years since we released The Better Life," commented singer Brad Arnold.

"That album drastically changed our lives," he continued, "and we are incredibly excited to celebrate the 20th Anniversary with our fans by playing The Better Life front to back this summer. It's going to be a blast, and we can't wait to get on the road and see everyone out there!"

View the complete list of dates, as well as the select openers, directly below.

Tickets go on sale on June 4 at 10AM local time and certain shows will also offer 20th anniversary VIP packages. Citi card members will have access to an exclusive pre-sale starting June 2 at 10AM local time and VIP packages can be purchased at this time as well. Head here for more pre-sale details and visit the 3 Doors Down website for standard and VIP ticketing options.

Three Doors Down 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

June 26 — Greeley, Colo. @ Island Grove Regional Park *

July 17 — Huber Heights, Ohio @ The Rose Music Center *

July 18 — Corbin, Ky. @ Corbin Arena *

July 22 — New Orleans, La. @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square *

July 23 — Orange Beach, Ala. @ The Wharf Amphitheater *

July 24 — Pelham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Ampihtheatre *

July 29 — Bossier City, La. @ Brookshire Grocery Arena *

July 30 — Sugarland, Texas @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugarland *

July 31 — Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

Aug. 05 — Chicago, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre *

Aug. 06 — Indianapolis, Ind, @ TCU Ampitheater at White River State Park *

Aug. 07 — Sterling Heights, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill *

Aug. 12 — Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove Casino *

Aug. 13 — Prior Lake, Minn. @ Mystic Lake Casino #

Aug. 14 — Belcourt, N.D. @ Sky Dancer Casino *

Aug. 19 — Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theatre *

Aug. 20 — Baltimore Md. @ MECU Pavilion *

Aug. 21 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ TD Pavilion at the Mann *

Aug. 27 — Funner, Calif. @ Harrah's Resort SoCal ^

Aug. 28 — Maricopa, Ariz. @ The Event Center at Harrah's AK Chin Casino ^

Aug. 29 — Paso Robles, Calif. @ Vino Robles Amphitheatre ^

Aug. 31 — San Jose, Calif. @ San Jose Civic Theater *

Sept. 02 — Corning, Calif. @ Rolling Hills Casino *

Sept. 03 — Reno, Nev. @ Grand Theater @ The Grand Sierra Resort *

Sept. 05 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ Fremont Street Experience *

Sept. 07 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre *

Sept. 08 — Denver, Colo. @ Bellco Theatre *

Sept. 10 — East Moline, Ill. @ The Rust Belt %

Sept. 11 — Allegan, Mich. @ Allegan County Fair %

Sept. 12 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Saint Louis Music Park %

Sept. 23 — Brandon, Miss. @ Brandon Amphitheater *

Sept. 24 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP *

Sept. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheater *

Sept. 30 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion $

Oct. 01 — Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park $

Oct. 02 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (opener TBA)

Oct. 07 — Raleigh, N.C. @ Red Hat Amphitheater !

Oct. 08 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park !

Oct. 09 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park !

Oct. 14 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place *

Oct. 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live *

Oct. 16 — West Palm, Fla. @ iThink Financian Amphitheatre *

*Seether

#Candlebox

^Theory of a Deadman

% Chayce Beckham

$ Blackberry Smoke

! Koe Wetzel