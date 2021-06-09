Blacktop Mojo will be hitting the blacktop soon enough as the band has a new record en route, a new song to check out and a whole new batch of tour dates where you'll be able to hear them play said song. So check out "Tail Lights" and get all the album and tour details below.

"Tail Lights" certainly elicits that somber you could hear a pin drop club moment as the emotion pours out of Matt James' bluesy vocal in this slow building track. Check out the Drew McCuistion-directed video for the song in the video player below.

For Blacktop Mojo, this is the introduction to their new self-titled album coming Aug. 13. The band's fourth studio album was produced by Phil Mosley and recorded in Nashville as well as the band's hometown of Palestine, Texas.

If you dig "Tail Lights," the song is currently available for streaming and download here.

Meanwhile, Blacktop Mojo will be hitting the road next month, kicking off an extensive run July 10 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first leg of the trek runs through Aug. 22 in Lubbock, Texas, with more dates expected to follow. Visit the band's website for ticketing and VIP package info.

Blacktop Mojo, "Tail Lights"

Blacktop Mojo, Blacktop Mojo Artwork + Track Listing

Blacktop Mojo

1. Wicked Women

2. Bed Tundy

3. Latex

4. Rewind

5. Jealosy

6. Make Believe

7. Darlin' I Won't Tell

8. Do It for the Money

9. Hold Me Down

10. Cough

11. Stratus Melancholia

12. Tail Lights

Blacktop Mojo 2021 Tour Dates

July 10 — Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine

July 11 — Columbia, Mo. @ Rose Music Hall

July 13 — Omaha, Neb. @ Reverb Lounge

July 14 — Watertown, S.D. @ The Goss Opera House

July 16 — Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest

July 17 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival

July 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse

July 20 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club

July 22 — Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capones

July 23 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero

July 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)

July 25 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks Music Hall

July 27 — Jackson, Miss. @ Hal & Mal’s Red Room

July 28 — Leesville, La. @ Shooters Bar & Billiards

July 30 — Chickasha, Okla. @ Legends Pub House

July 31 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Headlights Bar & Grill

Aug. 1 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Leftys

Aug. 3 — Minot, N.D. @ The ‘O’ Riginal Bar & Nightclub

Aug. 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze

Aug. 6 — Sheboygan, Wis. @ Kiwanis Park

Aug. 7 — Fort Madison, Iowa @ RiverfestFM

Aug. 8 — Madison, Wis. @ The Annex

Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Winchester

Aug. 11 — Columbus, Ohio @ Woodlands Tavern

Aug. 13 — Port Byron, Ill. @ Port Byron Great River Tug Fest

Aug. 14 — Bristol, Ind. @ Abate SummerFest

Aug. 15 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge

Aug. 17 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The End

Aug. 18 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers

Aug. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag

Aug. 21 — Hutchinson, Kan. @ The Red Shed

Aug. 22 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes