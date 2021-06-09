Blacktop Mojo Drop Bluesy Song ‘Tail Lights,’ Announce New Album + 2021 Tour
Blacktop Mojo will be hitting the blacktop soon enough as the band has a new record en route, a new song to check out and a whole new batch of tour dates where you'll be able to hear them play said song. So check out "Tail Lights" and get all the album and tour details below.
"Tail Lights" certainly elicits that somber you could hear a pin drop club moment as the emotion pours out of Matt James' bluesy vocal in this slow building track. Check out the Drew McCuistion-directed video for the song in the video player below.
For Blacktop Mojo, this is the introduction to their new self-titled album coming Aug. 13. The band's fourth studio album was produced by Phil Mosley and recorded in Nashville as well as the band's hometown of Palestine, Texas.
If you dig "Tail Lights," the song is currently available for streaming and download here.
Meanwhile, Blacktop Mojo will be hitting the road next month, kicking off an extensive run July 10 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The first leg of the trek runs through Aug. 22 in Lubbock, Texas, with more dates expected to follow. Visit the band's website for ticketing and VIP package info.
Blacktop Mojo, "Tail Lights"
Blacktop Mojo, Blacktop Mojo Artwork + Track Listing
1. Wicked Women
2. Bed Tundy
3. Latex
4. Rewind
5. Jealosy
6. Make Believe
7. Darlin' I Won't Tell
8. Do It for the Money
9. Hold Me Down
10. Cough
11. Stratus Melancholia
12. Tail Lights
Blacktop Mojo 2021 Tour Dates
July 10 — Tulsa, Okla. @ The Shrine
July 11 — Columbia, Mo. @ Rose Music Hall
July 13 — Omaha, Neb. @ Reverb Lounge
July 14 — Watertown, S.D. @ The Goss Opera House
July 16 — Cadott, Wis. @ Rock Fest
July 17 — Grand Rapids, Mich. @ Upheaval Festival
July 19 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Crafthouse
July 20 — Richmond, Va. @ Canal Club
July 22 — Johnson City, Tenn. @ Capones
July 23 — Spartanburg, S.C. @ Ground Zero
July 24 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Masquerade (Purgatory)
July 25 — Huntsville, Ala. @ Sidetracks Music Hall
July 27 — Jackson, Miss. @ Hal & Mal’s Red Room
July 28 — Leesville, La. @ Shooters Bar & Billiards
July 30 — Chickasha, Okla. @ Legends Pub House
July 31 — Kansas City, Mo. @ Headlights Bar & Grill
Aug. 1 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Leftys
Aug. 3 — Minot, N.D. @ The ‘O’ Riginal Bar & Nightclub
Aug. 4 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ Cabooze
Aug. 6 — Sheboygan, Wis. @ Kiwanis Park
Aug. 7 — Fort Madison, Iowa @ RiverfestFM
Aug. 8 — Madison, Wis. @ The Annex
Aug. 10 — Cleveland, Ohio @ The Winchester
Aug. 11 — Columbus, Ohio @ Woodlands Tavern
Aug. 13 — Port Byron, Ill. @ Port Byron Great River Tug Fest
Aug. 14 — Bristol, Ind. @ Abate SummerFest
Aug. 15 — Joliet, Ill. @ The Forge
Aug. 17 — Nashville, Tenn. @ The End
Aug. 18 — Memphis, Tenn. @ Growlers
Aug. 20 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Red Flag
Aug. 21 — Hutchinson, Kan. @ The Red Shed
Aug. 22 — Lubbock, Texas @ Jakes