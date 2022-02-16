Buckcherry Book U.S. Tour With Blacktop Mojo + Sumo Cyco

In continued support of last year's Hellbound, veteran rockers Buckcherry have just announced their second headlining U.S. tour of 2022, this time with support coming from Blacktop Mojo and Sumo Cyco.

After pandemic restrictions eased following the initial lockdown period in the early stage of the outbreak, Buckcherry have made up for lost time and then some. They put about 100 tour dates on the books last year and already completed a co-headlining runs with The Lacs, which kicked off less than one week into 2022.

Now, they've staring down a month-long jaunt that starts on April 29 in Des Plaines, Illinois, with 18 stops in all that conclude with a to-be-announced stop on May 22 after a gig in Jackson, Mississippi the night before.

See the complete list of dates further down the page and, directly below, watch the brand new music video for "54321," Buckcherry's fifth Hellbound single.

Buckcherry, "54321" Music Video

Buckcherry 2022 U.S. Tour With Blacktop Mojo + Sumo Cyco

Buckcherry 2022 Tour

April 29 — Des Plaines, Ill. @ Des Plaines Theater

April 30 — Kansasville, Wis. @ 1175

May 01 — Bloomington, Ill. @ Castle Theater

May 03 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Hi Fi (The Annex)

May 04 — Lexington, Ky. @ Manchester Music Hall

May 06 — St. Charles, Ill. @ Arcada Theater

May 07 — Flint, Mich. @ Machine Shop

May 08 — Horseheads, N.Y. @ The L Live

May 10 — Hermon, Maine @ Morgan Hill Event Center

May 11 — Portland, Maine @ Aura

May 13 — Rochester, N.Y. @ Montage Music Hall

May 14 — Leesburg, Va. @ Tally HO

May 16 — Murrells Inlet, S.C. @ Suck Bang Blow

May 17 — Black Mountain, N.C. @ Silverados

May 18 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theater

May 20 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Iron City*

May 21 — Jackson, Miss. @ Hal and Mals*

May 22 — TBA