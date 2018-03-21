In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 21, 2018:

- Jack White continues to dig deeper into his Boarding House Reach album, unleashing the new song "Ice Station Zebra." As he told Lars Ulrich on his Beats 1 It's Electric show, the song was from a scrapped collaborative effort with Jay-Z. Hear the song here and White's discussion about the track with Ulrich here.

- Speaking of Jack White, the singer will globally live stream his record release show for Boarding House Reach this Friday (March 23) at the Warsaw in Brooklyn, N.Y. Watch the Live Nation Concert Series stream at 10PM ET exclusively via Jack White's Twitter account at this location.

- Hollywood Undead have revealed that Bad Wolves and Deadset Society will join them on tour in April. Some of their shows will be co-headlining dates with In This Moment. See their April shows here.

- Fear Factory's Dino Cazares is keeping himself busy. In a new tweet, he reveals that he's been working on an industrial project with members of Die Krupps and Leatherstrip. He's also been teaming up with Jamey Jasta, writing songs for Jasta's solo album, working on his own solo album and spending time working on new Asesino music. However, there is no news at this moment about Fear Factory.

- Let him up on the stand. Wayne Kramer's ready to kick out the incorrect versions of "Kick Out the Jams" online. Watch the MC5 great properly teach how to play the iconic song here.

- It's slim pickings for hard rock fans at Lollapalooza this year. Lollapalooza founder Perry Farrell will bring his Perry Farrell's Kind Heaven project to the festival, while Jack White is one of the headliners. You can also find rising rock favorites Greta Van Fleet there, but the remainder of the lineup leans more alternative and pop. See the full bill and get ticketing details here.

- Seize the day and rock out with new Pennywise music. The band just unleashed a high energy new video for "Live While You Can," from their upcoming Never Gonna Die album, due April 20. See the clip here.

- Who's that girl? Hawthorne Heights make a connection with one of their fans that takes them to a different place in their "Just Another Ghost" video. Watch the clip here. The song is featured on the Bad Frequencies album, due April 27.

- Cheap Trick's Robin Zander is heading to Broadway. The vocalist has signed on for the final week of Rocktopia's six-week stint, performing April 23-29. Get ticketing details here.

- While Bad Wolves cover of The Cranberries' "Zombie" continues to thrive, Eyes Set to Kill recently performed the track as well during an appearance at Backstage O'Sullivan's in Paris. Watch footage here.

- Rising rockers Blacktop Mojo and Joyous Wolf will team up for a spring tour, with Of Limbo rounding out the bill. The three acts kick off the run April 20 in San Antonio. Black Stone Cherry will also join the run for several headlining dates. See all of the stops here.

- Get ready to hit the road with the new punked-up video from Reno Divorce. Watch the Dillon Novak-directed clip for "She's in Love With the Avenue" right here. The song can be found on the band's recently released EP, Ship of Fools.

- Raven Black are ramping up to the May 10 release of their 13 album, issuing the new song "Monster." Take a listen via Spotify and download here. Pre-orders have also started for the new album at their website.