Former Iron Maiden singer Blaze Bayley was not among the band's members who were named as potential inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame later this year, and, frankly, he doesn't care.

The singer, who originally fronted the U.K. group Wolfsbane before joining Maiden as Bruce Dickinson's replacement from 1994 through 1999, was the lone exclusion among the entirety of the band's professional recording lineups. Even guitarist Dennis Stratton, who only appeared on the group's self-titled 1980 debut, was among the nominees, which came as a complete shock to him, as revealed in February.

"Well, it's not the decision of the band. It's nothing to do with Iron Maiden, and it's nothing to do with Iron Maiden management. So, it's all the people who run the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," said Bayley when pressed for comment about his exclusion by Brazil's Heavy Culture (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

Bayley, who sang on 1995's The X Factor and 1998's Virtual XI, stressed personal relationships over professional accolades, or a lack thereof, and continued, "The most important thing to me is my friendship with the guys in Iron Maiden, and still being friends after so many years."

Having enjoyed a lengthy solo career, first under the moniker Blaze from 1999 through 2007 before electing to release new music and tour under his full stage name, Blaze Bayley from 2007 through the present, Bayley is content with his level of stardom.

"I don't really care if I'm in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame or I'm not in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. For me, I'm famous, and I don't have to be any more famous," the singer affirmed.

Grateful for his ability to continue on as a professional musician after his dismissal from Iron Maiden, Bayley, urged, "I have wonderful fans in Brazil and Portugal and around the world, and that is enough for me, man. My fans support me and make this life possible. I live my dream because of my fans and their support — not because of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame."

Bayley's new solo album, War Within Me, will be released on April 9 and is his first since 2018's The Redemption of William Black (Infinite Entanglement Part III).

Heavy Culture Speaks With Blaze Bayley