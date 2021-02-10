Foo Fighters, Iron Maiden and Rage Against The Machine are among the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame nominees for 2021 induction, which were announced today (Feb. 10).

As in past years, this crop of nominees reflects iconic artists in other genres, such as Jay-Z and Tina Turner. You can see a full list of this year's nominees below.

“This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates,” says Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Foundation Chairman John Sykes. “These nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

Foo Fighters and Iron Maiden are among seven of the nominees who are on the ballot for the first time. The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, Carole King (as a performer), Fela Kuti and Dionne Warwick are also first-time nominees.

If Foo Fighters are inducted, Dave Grohl will become a twice-inducted performer. Nirvana were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2014.

Inductees will be announced in May, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony will take place in Cleveland, Ohio this fall.

2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominees for Induction:

Mary J. Blige

Kate Bush

Devo

Foo Fighters

The Go-Go's

Iron Maiden

Jay-Z

Chaka Khan

Carole King

Fela Kuti

LL Cool J

New York Dolls

Rage Against the Machine

Todd Rundgren

Tina Turner

Dionne Warwick

As in past years, fans will have a chance to get their say with the "Rock Hall Fan Vote" kicking off today and running through April 30. The top five vote getters will then comprise the "fan ballot" that will be tallied alongside the international voting body of artists, music historians and members of the music industry. You can vote at the rockhall.com website.

See last year's inductees here. To donate to the Rock Hall museum and get exclusive induction ticket opportunities, learn more here.