Metalcore outfit blessthefall have stepped up with an apology after fans began suggesting that a recent merch item used AI-generated imagery for its design. The shirt in question featured a "Bless the Slice" logo mirroring that of the one worn by the pizza delivery person in their "Mallxcore" video.

What Did blessthefall Say About Their AI-Generated 'Bless the Slice' Shirt?

The "Bless the Slice" shirt came about after the popularity of their "Mallxcore" video, but the band say in a new statement that they were guilty of not looking closely enough at how the design was created.

In a statement shared to their socials, the band stated, “We’ve seen the concerns about the shirt design and want to address it directly. The artwork came from the asset our director made for the ‘Mallxcore‘ music video. It was originally just something fun for the video — we never planned to turn it into merch. We only made the shirt because people asked for it."

They continued, "The design was supposed to be a nod to our first Hot Topic shirt ‘Cat Barf,' and we didn’t realize the new version involved AI. Using AI like that is lame and we get why people are frustrated. There was never any intention to cut artists out or be shady. We just didn’t look closely enough at how the design was created and we’ll be pulling it from our online store. Thanks to everyone who pointed it out. We hear you, and we’ll do better moving forward.”

The statement as well as the video that the design was derived from can be viewed below.

blessthefall, "mallxcore"

blessthefall in 2025 and 2026

"mallcore" was featured on blessthefall's Gallows album, which is currently available after arriving back in September.

While the band's touring for 2025 appears to be complete, the group has been announced for 2026's Sonic Temple festival on May 15 in Columbus, Ohio. Stay tuned to the band's website as more tour dates and ticketing information rolls out for 2026.