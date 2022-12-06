Every Member of Blessthefall Removes Band Name From Social Media Profiles

Every member of Blessthefall has removed the band's name from the bio sections of their personal Instagram profiles, according to a keen-eyed Blessthefall fan who noticed the change this week. It has led to speculation that the group may have broken up.

As of Sunday (Dec. 4), all four current members of Blessthefall — unclean vocalist Jared Warth, clean vocalist and keyboardist Beau Bokan, and guitarists Eric Lambert and Elliott Gruenberg — no longer display the name of the long-running metalcore band on their Instagram profiles. (Right now, Gruenberg's profile does mention that he's a "Session Player" and "Guitar Tech.")

"Accidentally discovered that every blessthefall member removed the band from their IG bio," the Twitter user @kellylwl_ reported on Sunday. (See the tweet down toward the bottom of this post.) "Please I can't even speak right now, I'm GRIEFING," the fan added.

Warth has been the only constant member of Blessthefall since their 2004 inception in Phoenix, Arizona as a Christian band. At the start, he played bass while the vocalist Craig Mabbitt (now of Escape the Fate) sang lead. Lambert joined in 2005. Mabbitt left in 2007. Bokan joined in 2008, and Gruenberg joined in 2011. Other early Blessthefall members included keyboardist Andrew Barr, and guitarists Miles Bergsma and Mike Frisby. Conor White was a recent touring drummer for the band.

Blessthefall's latest album is 2018's Hard Feelings, which emerged on Rise Records. Before that, Blessthefall were signed to Fearless Records for their four preceding efforts — To Those Left Behind (2015), Hollow Bodies (2013), Awakening (2011) and Witness (2009).