20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 11-17, 2025)
The tours keep coming as there have been 20 more rock and metal tours announced over the past week.
Leading the way is a rock legend, with Robert Plant making a return to the U.S. with his new band and special guest vocalist Suzi Dian on dates supporting their Saving Grace album this fall.
We're also taking things way back with Death Cult, the early years of what would become The Cult, as they have lined up an October run of shows. And finally, Silverstein have announced the final leg of their "25 Years of Noise" tour taking place this fall.
They join newly announced tours for blessthefall, Counterparts, Cattle Decapitation, High Vis, Peter Frampton and plenty more.
Plus, this week we had the talent lineups revealed for both the SEMA Festival and the Edgewater Music Fest.
Check it all out below.
Blessthefall
Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 10
Support Acts: Miss May I, Dark Divine, Colorblind
Cattle Decapitation
Tour Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: Aborted, Frozen Soul, Tribal Gaze
Cold
Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5
Support Acts: Edisun
Notes: The shows will featured reimagined versions of Cold favorites with special guest Sierra Swan.
Counterparts
Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Thrown, 156/Silence and Split Chain
Dark Angel
Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 16
Support Acts: Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence, Hirax, Midnight, Void, Interceptor
Death Cult
Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - 30
Support Acts: Patriarchy
Demon Hunter
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: War of Ages, Convictions, Cultist
Eyes Set to Kill
Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 21
Support Acts: Lauren Babic, Stitched Up Heart
Fox Lake
Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: Kaonashi, Teeth, Surfaced, Desmadre, Extortionist, fr3ak
Peter Frampton
Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 12
Support Acts: None Listed.
High Vis
Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Radioactivity, Bullshit Detector, Touch Girl Apple Blossom, No Warning, Gag, Cold Gawd, Secret World, Locked Shut, Crush Your Soul, Pissed Jeans
Julien-K
Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Marcus King Band
Tour Dates: July 27 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: Angel White, Cody Johnson
OK Go
Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 14; Nov. 6 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: LA Exes, Bartees Strange
Omnium Gatherum
Tour Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Aether Realm, Hinayana
Robert Plant
Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Set It Off
Tour Dates: Oct. 28 - Dec. 10
Support Acts: Fame on Fire, Vana, The Pretty Wild
Silent Planet
Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 7
Support Acts: Reflections, fromjoy, Soulkeeper
Silverstein
Tour Dates: Oct. 25 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: Thursday, Free Throw, Bloom, The Movielife
ThxSoMch
Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: RE6CE
Also of Note:
* The Edgewater Music Fest is set for the weekend of Sept. 5-7 in the Chicago area running along Broadway from Thorndale Ave. to Ardmore Ave. Laura Jane Grace, Mikey Erg 3, Foxy Shazam, Sludgeworth and more are on the bill.
* SEMA Fest returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 7, featuring performances from Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees.
* Babymetal have announced a surprise show taking place July 24 at Los Angeles' Regent Theater.
* L7 have announced a special 40th anniversary bash with special guests Lunachicks and CSS taking place Oct. 3 at The Belasco in Los Angeles.
* Nicko McBrain has announced his first shows after retiring from Iron Maiden. He'll play a handful of dates in Florida July 17 - 26 with his Maiden cover band, Titanium Tart.
