20 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (July 11-17, 2025)

Kevin Winter / Barry Brecheisen / Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images

The tours keep coming as there have been 20 more rock and metal tours announced over the past week.

Leading the way is a rock legend, with Robert Plant making a return to the U.S. with his new band and special guest vocalist Suzi Dian on dates supporting their Saving Grace album this fall.

We're also taking things way back with Death Cult, the early years of what would become The Cult, as they have lined up an October run of shows. And finally, Silverstein have announced the final leg of their "25 Years of Noise" tour taking place this fall.

They join newly announced tours for blessthefall, Counterparts, Cattle Decapitation, High Vis, Peter Frampton and plenty more.

Plus, this week we had the talent lineups revealed for both the SEMA Festival and the Edgewater Music Fest.

Check it all out below.

Blessthefall

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 10
Support Acts: Miss May I, Dark Divine, Colorblind
Ticketing Info

Cattle Decapitation

Tour Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: Aborted, Frozen Soul, Tribal Gaze
Ticketing Info

Cold

Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5
Support Acts: Edisun
Notes: The shows will featured reimagined versions of Cold favorites with special guest Sierra Swan.
Ticketing Info

Counterparts

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 26
Support Acts: Thrown, 156/Silence and Split Chain
Ticketing Info

Dark Angel

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 16
Support Acts: Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence, Hirax, Midnight, Void, Interceptor
Ticketing Info

Death Cult

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - 30
Support Acts: Patriarchy
Ticketing Info

Demon Hunter

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 11
Support Acts: War of Ages, Convictions, Cultist
Ticketing Info

Eyes Set to Kill

Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 21
Support Acts: Lauren Babic, Stitched Up Heart
Ticketing Info

Fox Lake

Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: Kaonashi, Teeth, Surfaced, Desmadre, Extortionist, fr3ak
Ticketing Info

Peter Frampton

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 12
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025

High Vis

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 12
Support Acts: Radioactivity, Bullshit Detector, Touch Girl Apple Blossom, No Warning, Gag, Cold Gawd, Secret World, Locked Shut, Crush Your Soul, Pissed Jeans
Ticketing Info

Julien-K

Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Oct. 19
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Marcus King Band

Tour Dates: July 27 - Nov. 16
Support Acts: Angel White, Cody Johnson
Ticketing Info

OK Go

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 14; Nov. 6 - Dec. 8
Support Acts: LA Exes, Bartees Strange
Ticketing Info

Omnium Gatherum

Tour Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 14
Support Acts: Aether Realm, Hinayana
Ticketing Info

Robert Plant

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 22
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Set It Off

Tour Dates: Oct. 28 - Dec. 10
Support Acts: Fame on Fire, Vana, The Pretty Wild
Ticketing Info

Silent Planet

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 7
Support Acts: Reflections, fromjoy, Soulkeeper
Ticketing Info

Silverstein

Tour Dates: Oct. 25 - Dec. 20
Support Acts: Thursday, Free Throw, Bloom, The Movielife
Ticketing Info

ThxSoMch

Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: RE6CE
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

* The Edgewater Music Fest is set for the weekend of Sept. 5-7 in the Chicago area running along Broadway from Thorndale Ave. to Ardmore Ave. Laura Jane Grace, Mikey Erg 3, Foxy Shazam, Sludgeworth and more are on the bill.
Ticketing Info

* SEMA Fest returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 7, featuring performances from Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees.
Ticketing Info

* Babymetal have announced a surprise show taking place July 24 at Los Angeles' Regent Theater.
Ticketing Info

* L7 have announced a special 40th anniversary bash with special guests Lunachicks and CSS taking place Oct. 3 at The Belasco in Los Angeles.
Ticketing Info

* Nicko McBrain has announced his first shows after retiring from Iron Maiden. He'll play a handful of dates in Florida July 17 - 26 with his Maiden cover band, Titanium Tart.
Ticketing Info

