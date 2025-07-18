The tours keep coming as there have been 20 more rock and metal tours announced over the past week.

Leading the way is a rock legend, with Robert Plant making a return to the U.S. with his new band and special guest vocalist Suzi Dian on dates supporting their Saving Grace album this fall.

We're also taking things way back with Death Cult, the early years of what would become The Cult, as they have lined up an October run of shows. And finally, Silverstein have announced the final leg of their "25 Years of Noise" tour taking place this fall.

They join newly announced tours for blessthefall, Counterparts, Cattle Decapitation, High Vis, Peter Frampton and plenty more.

Plus, this week we had the talent lineups revealed for both the SEMA Festival and the Edgewater Music Fest.

Check it all out below.

Blessthefall

blessthefall in 2024 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 9 - Oct. 10

Support Acts: Miss May I, Dark Divine, Colorblind

Ticketing Info

Cattle Decapitation

cattle decapitation in 2025 Photo by Nick VanVidler loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 20

Support Acts: Aborted, Frozen Soul, Tribal Gaze

Ticketing Info

Cold

cold's scooter ward Frank Mullen / WireImage, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 27 - Nov. 5

Support Acts: Edisun

Notes: The shows will featured reimagined versions of Cold favorites with special guest Sierra Swan.

Ticketing Info

Counterparts

counterparts in 2022 photo credit: Ben Ward loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 26

Support Acts: Thrown, 156/Silence and Split Chain

Ticketing Info

Dark Angel

dark angel in 2025 Adrenaline PR loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 5 - Oct. 16

Support Acts: Sacred Reich, Vio-Lence, Hirax, Midnight, Void, Interceptor

Ticketing Info

Death Cult

death cult in 2025 Photo credit: Jackie Middleton loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 9 - 30

Support Acts: Patriarchy

Ticketing Info

Demon Hunter

demon hunter in 2025 Credit: Tyler Byars loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 11

Support Acts: War of Ages, Convictions, Cultist

Ticketing Info

Eyes Set to Kill

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Dec. 3 - 21

Support Acts: Lauren Babic, Stitched Up Heart

Ticketing Info

Fox Lake

fox lake in 2025 Atom Splitter PR loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 26 - Oct. 19

Support Acts: Kaonashi, Teeth, Surfaced, Desmadre, Extortionist, fr3ak

Ticketing Info

Peter Frampton

peter frampton Randy Shropshire, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 17 - Nov. 12

Support Acts: None Listed.

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025

High Vis

high vis in 2025 photo credit: Nat Wood loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 20 - Oct. 12

Support Acts: Radioactivity, Bullshit Detector, Touch Girl Apple Blossom, No Warning, Gag, Cold Gawd, Secret World, Locked Shut, Crush Your Soul, Pissed Jeans

Ticketing Info

Julien-K

julien-k in 2025 Photo credit: www.spiderdigits.com @spiderdigits loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 15 - Oct. 19

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Marcus King Band

marcus king JM Collective loading...

Tour Dates: July 27 - Nov. 16

Support Acts: Angel White, Cody Johnson

Ticketing Info

OK Go

ok go in 2025 2B Entertainment loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 11 - 14; Nov. 6 - Dec. 8

Support Acts: LA Exes, Bartees Strange

Ticketing Info

Omnium Gatherum

omnium gatherum in 2025 Photo Credit: Jari Heino loading...

Tour Dates: Nov. 16 - Dec. 14

Support Acts: Aether Realm, Hinayana

Ticketing Info

Robert Plant

robert plant in 2025 Photo by Tom Oldham loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 30 - Nov. 22

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Set It Off

set it off in 2025 Live Nation loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 28 - Dec. 10

Support Acts: Fame on Fire, Vana, The Pretty Wild

Ticketing Info

Silent Planet

silent planet in 2025 Photo by Tom Oldham loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 21 - Oct. 7

Support Acts: Reflections, fromjoy, Soulkeeper

Ticketing Info

Silverstein

silverstein shane told in 2022 Tim Mosenfelder, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 25 - Dec. 20

Support Acts: Thursday, Free Throw, Bloom, The Movielife

Ticketing Info

ThxSoMch

thxsomch in 2025 Jimmy Fontaine loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 22 - Nov. 8

Support Acts: RE6CE

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

fans attend machine gun kelly concert in las vegas in 2021 Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* The Edgewater Music Fest is set for the weekend of Sept. 5-7 in the Chicago area running along Broadway from Thorndale Ave. to Ardmore Ave. Laura Jane Grace, Mikey Erg 3, Foxy Shazam, Sludgeworth and more are on the bill.

Ticketing Info

* SEMA Fest returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center Nov. 7, featuring performances from Queens of the Stone Age, The Black Crowes and Neon Trees.

Ticketing Info

* Babymetal have announced a surprise show taking place July 24 at Los Angeles' Regent Theater.

Ticketing Info

* L7 have announced a special 40th anniversary bash with special guests Lunachicks and CSS taking place Oct. 3 at The Belasco in Los Angeles.

Ticketing Info

* Nicko McBrain has announced his first shows after retiring from Iron Maiden. He'll play a handful of dates in Florida July 17 - 26 with his Maiden cover band, Titanium Tart.

Ticketing Info