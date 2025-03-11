Counterparts Fan Keeps Getting Hilariously Wrong Vinyl From Amazon

A Counterparts fan recently tried to order one of the band's EPs from Amazon, but what they got was about as far from Counterparts music as you could possibly think. And in the aftermath, both fans and one of the band's members are rightly wondering on social media what the hell is going on in the most humorous of ways.

What Happened When a Fan Ordered the 'Heaven Let Them Die' Vinyl From Amazon

Just last week, a Counterparts fan with the X social media moniker @letmeliveanddie shared on X their account of trying to purchase the Heaven Let Them Die 2024 EP on vinyl through Amazon only to have it go really wrong.

"I ordered a @counterparts905 Heaven Let Them Die vinyl from Amazon and I instead received Clay Aiken's latest Christmas album," revealed the Counterparts fan.

But the oddity of what arrived didn't end there. The person continued, "I went through the replacement process and you’ll never guess what showed up today. The exact same Clay Aiken album."

Later adding onto the thread while also tagging Counterparts' Brendan Murphy, the person shared, "Mr President a third Clay Aiken vinyl has hit."

What Brendan Murphy Had to Say About a Fan's Counterparts Album Order Mixup

"This is the craziest thread I’ve seen on here in years what the fresh hell is happening at amazon," remarked Brendan Murphy, the Counterparts frontman in sharing the posting on his X account.

But he's not the only rocker to get in on the conversation, as State Champs weighed in to let fans know, "I'm a huge fucking Clay Aiken fan."

Counterparts Fans Have Questions + Jokes

Both the original posting and Murphy's response yielded a fair share of humor or quizzical responses from Counterparts fans over the mixup and what it could potentially lead to.

"Maybe you need to order the Clay Aiken record to get the Counterparts one?," suggested one fan. "This gotta be a troll from Amazon this is insane work," commented another person.

"People! Let's get this to 69 copies!," one fan rallied after seeing at least three Clay Aiken Christmas albums sent out to the same person. Another noted that Clay Aiken Christmas Album sales are likely now skyrocketing.

"It's an easy mix up for sure," noted one fan. "I was listening to 'No Lamb Was Lost' and my wife said 'i didn't know you liked Clay Aiken's christmas album.'"

"He needs a feature on the next album for sure. Clay Aiken x Counterparts (clownterparts, if you will), would go hard," suggested another fan.

See some of the responses below.

Next Steps?

Will this person's Amazon nightmare continue? Will they become a Clay Aiken fan?

One thing is for certain. While they could continue to try to sort it out with Amazon, the Counterparts website does have Heaven Let Them Die merch and vinyls available. Just sayin'.