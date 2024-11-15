19 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Week (Nov. 8-14, 2024)
As the holidays near, the 2025 touring schedule starts to ramp up and this week we've got 19 new rock and metal tours.
Leading the way are major North American tours for reunited rockers My Chemical Romance and Linkin Park. Meanwhile, Kid Rock and Nickelback are teaming up for the "Rock the Country" tour.
There are also new tours announced for Jack White, Machine Head, Movements, Armor for Sleep and Counterparts among others.
Plus, this week brought full lineup reveals for the Welcome to Rockville and Hyperspace Metalfest festivals and two special shows for Tom Morello.
See the latest tour announcements below.
Armor for Sleep
Tour Dates: March 6 - April 6
Support Acts: Boys Night Out, Hellogoodbye
Notes: 20th Anniversary of What To Do When Your Dead
Ticketing Info
The B-52's
Tour Dates: April 11-19
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre
Ticketing Info
Born of Osiris
Tour Dates: Jan. 31 - Feb. 22
Support Acts: Within Temptation, Entheos, AXTY, Lost in Separation
Ticketing Info
Counterparts
Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 22
Support Acts: Pain of Truth, Malevolence, Foreign Hands
Ticketing Info
Michael Rudolph Cummings & Mlny Parsonz
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 12
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info
Decapitated
Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - March 2
Support Acts: Incantation, Darkest Hour, Exmortus
Ticketing Info
Tommy Emmanuel
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - April 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Four Stroke Baron
Tour Dates: Feb. 21 - March 2
Support Acts: Exist
Ticketing Info
The Jesus Lizard
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 19; May 2 - 11
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info
King Buffalo
[Photo by Mike Turzanski][/caption]Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: Ben Katzman, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol
Ticketing Info
Linkin Park
Tour Dates: April 12 - May 17; July 29 - Sept. 24
Support Acts: Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, PVRIS
Ticketing Info
Machine Head
Tour Dates: April 5 - May 10
Support Acts: In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Unearth
Ticketing Info
Movements
Tour Dates: March 1 - April 6
Support Acts: Citizen, Scowl, Downward
Ticketing Info
My Chemical Romance
Tour Dates: July 11 - Sept. 13
Support Acts: Violent Femmes, 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES, Evanescence
Ticketing Info
Overheard
Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 1
Support Acts: Hello Shark, Spencer Radcliffe & Everything, Gary’s Dream, Umbra, Pon Far
Ticketing Info
Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol
Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - Feb. 16
Support Acts: Lip Critic
Ticketing Info
Kid Rock / Nickelback "Rock the Country" Tour
Tour Dates: April 4 - July 26
Support Acts: Travis Tritt, Tracey Lawrence, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis, Shenandoah, Mark Chesnutt, Deanna Carter, Little Texas, Hudson Westbrook, Them Dirty Roses
Ticketing Info
Jack White
Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - 18; April 3 - May 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Winona Fighter
Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The full Welcome to Rockvile lineup with over 150 bands and 12 reunions was revealed earlier this week. Shinedown, Green Day, Linkin Park and Korn will headline the four days May 15-18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.
Full Lineup + Ticketing Info
* Tom Morello has announced a pair of benefit concerts in Los Angeles for the Jail Guitar Doors agency. He'll perform acoustic with special guest Jackson Browne at the Hotel Cafe on Nov. 25, while an electric set will follow on Dec. 5 at the Roxy with special guests.
Ticketing Info
* The lineup for the 2025 Hyperspace Metalfest has been revealed. Headliners Enforcer, Psychostick, Planeswalker and Glyph lead a lineup playing April 10-12 at the Cobalt and Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver.
Ticketing Info
