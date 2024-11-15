19 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Week (Nov. 8-14, 2024)

Theo Wargo / Alexandre Schneider / Chip Somodevilla, Getty Images

As the holidays near, the 2025 touring schedule starts to ramp up and this week we've got 19 new rock and metal tours.

Leading the way are major North American tours for reunited rockers My Chemical Romance and Linkin Park. Meanwhile, Kid Rock and Nickelback are teaming up for the "Rock the Country" tour.

There are also new tours announced for Jack White, Machine Head, Movements, Armor for Sleep and Counterparts among others.

Plus, this week brought full lineup reveals for the Welcome to Rockville and Hyperspace Metalfest festivals and two special shows for Tom Morello.

See the latest tour announcements below.

Armor for Sleep

Credit: Miranda Jayne
Tour Dates: March 6 - April 6
Support Acts: Boys Night Out, Hellogoodbye
Notes: 20th Anniversary of What To Do When Your Dead
Ticketing Info

The B-52's

Robert Mora, Getty Images
Tour Dates: April 11-19
Support Acts: None Listed
Notes: Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre
Ticketing Info

Born of Osiris

Photo Credit - Josh Skolnick
Tour Dates: Jan. 31 - Feb. 22
Support Acts: Within Temptation, Entheos, AXTY, Lost in Separation
Ticketing Info

Counterparts

Atom Splitter PR
Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 22
Support Acts: Pain of Truth, Malevolence, Foreign Hands
Ticketing Info

Michael Rudolph Cummings & Mlny Parsonz

C Squared
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 12
Support Acts: None listed
Ticketing Info

Decapitated

Maciej Hevi Janas
Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - March 2
Support Acts: Incantation, Darkest Hour, Exmortus
Ticketing Info

Tommy Emmanuel

Simone Cecchetti
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - April 5
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Four Stroke Baron

Prosthetic Records
Tour Dates: Feb. 21 - March 2
Support Acts: Exist
Ticketing Info

The Jesus Lizard

Photo credit: Doug Coombe
Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 19; May 2 - 11
Support Acts: None Listed.
Ticketing Info

King Buffalo

Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - Feb. 1
Support Acts: Ben Katzman, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol
Ticketing Info

Linkin Park

James Minchin III
Tour Dates: April 12 - May 17; July 29 - Sept. 24
Support Acts: Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, PVRIS
Ticketing Info

Machine Head

Nuclear Blast
Tour Dates: April 5 - May 10
Support Acts: In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Unearth
Ticketing Info

Movements

PHOTO CREDIT: Anthony Purcella
Tour Dates: March 1 - April 6
Support Acts: Citizen, Scowl, Downward
Ticketing Info

My Chemical Romance

Photo credit: Chapman Baehler
Tour Dates: July 11 - Sept. 13
Support Acts: Violent Femmes, 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES, Evanescence
Ticketing Info

Overheard

photo credit: Becky Cote
Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 1
Support Acts: Hello Shark, Spencer Radcliffe & Everything, Gary’s Dream, Umbra, Pon Far
Ticketing Info

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Permanent Teeth
Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - Feb. 16
Support Acts: Lip Critic
Ticketing Info

Kid Rock / Nickelback "Rock the Country" Tour

Chip Somodevilla / Catherine Powell, Getty Images
Tour Dates: April 4 - July 26
Support Acts: Travis Tritt, Tracey Lawrence, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis, Shenandoah, Mark Chesnutt, Deanna Carter, Little Texas, Hudson Westbrook, Them Dirty Roses
Ticketing Info

Jack White

David James Swanson
Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - 18; April 3 - May 24
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Winona Fighter

Big Picture Media Online
Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 7
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Jo Hale, Getty Images
* The full Welcome to Rockvile lineup with over 150 bands and 12 reunions was revealed earlier this week. Shinedown, Green Day, Linkin Park and Korn will headline the four days May 15-18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.
Full Lineup + Ticketing Info

* Tom Morello has announced a pair of benefit concerts in Los Angeles for the Jail Guitar Doors agency. He'll perform acoustic with special guest Jackson Browne at the Hotel Cafe on Nov. 25, while an electric set will follow on Dec. 5 at the Roxy with special guests.
Ticketing Info

* The lineup for the 2025 Hyperspace Metalfest has been revealed. Headliners Enforcer, Psychostick, Planeswalker and Glyph lead a lineup playing April 10-12 at the Cobalt and Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver.
Ticketing Info

