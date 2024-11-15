As the holidays near, the 2025 touring schedule starts to ramp up and this week we've got 19 new rock and metal tours.

Leading the way are major North American tours for reunited rockers My Chemical Romance and Linkin Park. Meanwhile, Kid Rock and Nickelback are teaming up for the "Rock the Country" tour.

There are also new tours announced for Jack White, Machine Head, Movements, Armor for Sleep and Counterparts among others.

Plus, this week brought full lineup reveals for the Welcome to Rockville and Hyperspace Metalfest festivals and two special shows for Tom Morello.

See the latest tour announcements below.

Armor for Sleep

Tour Dates: March 6 - April 6

Support Acts: Boys Night Out, Hellogoodbye

Notes: 20th Anniversary of What To Do When Your Dead

The B-52's

Tour Dates: April 11-19

Support Acts: None Listed

Notes: Las Vegas residency at The Venetian Theatre

Born of Osiris

Tour Dates: Jan. 31 - Feb. 22

Support Acts: Within Temptation, Entheos, AXTY, Lost in Separation

Counterparts

Tour Dates: Feb. 17 - March 22

Support Acts: Pain of Truth, Malevolence, Foreign Hands

Michael Rudolph Cummings & Mlny Parsonz

Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 12

Support Acts: None listed

Decapitated

Tour Dates: Feb. 4 - March 2

Support Acts: Incantation, Darkest Hour, Exmortus

Tommy Emmanuel

Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - April 5

Support Acts: None Listed

Four Stroke Baron

Tour Dates: Feb. 21 - March 2

Support Acts: Exist

The Jesus Lizard

Tour Dates: Dec. 5 - 19; May 2 - 11

Support Acts: None Listed.

King Buffalo

Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - Feb. 1

Support Acts: Ben Katzman, Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Linkin Park

Tour Dates: April 12 - May 17; July 29 - Sept. 24

Support Acts: Queens of the Stone Age, Spiritbox, AFI, Architects, grandson, Jean Dawson, JPEGMAFIA, PVRIS

Machine Head

Tour Dates: April 5 - May 10

Support Acts: In Flames, Lacuna Coil, Unearth

Movements

Tour Dates: March 1 - April 6

Support Acts: Citizen, Scowl, Downward

My Chemical Romance

Tour Dates: July 11 - Sept. 13

Support Acts: Violent Femmes, 100 Gecs, Wallows, Garbage, Death Cab for Cutie, Thursday, Alice Cooper, Pixies, Devo, IDLES, Evanescence

Overheard

Tour Dates: Nov. 20 - Dec. 1

Support Acts: Hello Shark, Spencer Radcliffe & Everything, Gary’s Dream, Umbra, Pon Far

Rickshaw Billie's Burger Patrol

Tour Dates: Jan. 17 - Feb. 16

Support Acts: Lip Critic

Kid Rock / Nickelback "Rock the Country" Tour

Tour Dates: April 4 - July 26

Support Acts: Travis Tritt, Tracey Lawrence, Gavin Adcock, Aaron Lewis, Shenandoah, Mark Chesnutt, Deanna Carter, Little Texas, Hudson Westbrook, Them Dirty Roses

Jack White

Tour Dates: Feb. 6 - 18; April 3 - May 24

Support Acts: None Listed

Winona Fighter

Tour Dates: Feb. 14 - March 7

Support Acts: None Listed

Also of Note:

* The full Welcome to Rockvile lineup with over 150 bands and 12 reunions was revealed earlier this week. Shinedown, Green Day, Linkin Park and Korn will headline the four days May 15-18 at the Daytona International Speedway in Daytona, Fla.

* Tom Morello has announced a pair of benefit concerts in Los Angeles for the Jail Guitar Doors agency. He'll perform acoustic with special guest Jackson Browne at the Hotel Cafe on Nov. 25, while an electric set will follow on Dec. 5 at the Roxy with special guests.

* The lineup for the 2025 Hyperspace Metalfest has been revealed. Headliners Enforcer, Psychostick, Planeswalker and Glyph lead a lineup playing April 10-12 at the Cobalt and Rickshaw Theatre in Vancouver.

