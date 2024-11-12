My Chemical Romance Fans React to Opening Acts for 2025 Stadium Tour

My Chemical Romance fans have mixed reactions about the opening acts for the band's newly-announced 2025 stadium tour.

The rockers just announced the 10-date 2025 run earlier today, which will see them play their beloved 2005 album The Black Parade in full. While fans seem mostly ecstatic about the news, some of them are scratching their heads a bit about the band's diverse selection of openers.

Evanescence, Devo, Pixies, Alice Cooper, Death Cab for Cutie, Garbage, Idles, Violent Femmes, Wallows and 100 Gecs are the acts that will open on the tour.

You can see the full itinerary and which artist will open each show at this location.

Some of the artists aren't exactly who you'd think of when imagining a My Chemical Romance tour, but some fans are especially disappointed that Cooper is part of the tour due to some of his controversial beliefs. The shock rocker is set to play at the band's show in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"I know everyone's excited about MCR but it is unbelievably disappointing to see them putting Alice Cooper on one of the show considering his transphobic beliefs," one individual wrote on X.

The comments are likely in reference to an interview Cooper did in August of 2023, when he said he believes some "cases of transgender" are "a fad."

"I’m afraid there’s a lot of people claiming to be this just because they want to be that. I find it wrong when you’ve got a six-year-old kid who has no idea. He just wants to play, and you’re confusing him telling him, 'Yeah, you’re a boy, but you could be a girl if you want to be,'" the rocker told Stereogum.

READ MORE: The Best Emo-Prog Bands of All Time

Others, however, are excited that Cooper is part of the tour.

"Gosh dang MCR with Alice Cooper. The people of Philadelphia are some lucky kiddos," another wrote.

See some other reactions below.