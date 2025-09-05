Blessthefall’s Beau Bokan Name 5 Ways To Know If You’re ‘Mallxcore’ Or Not

Blessthefall's Beau Bokan lived through the "mallxcore" era, so he speaks with authority when sorting our five ways to know whether or not you are mallxcore yourself.

There are some age-old, tell-tale signs that are a dead giveaway — a Bat Signal that alerts everyone in your immediate vicinity that you, dear rebel, are your generation's leading non-conformist while simultaneously abiding by the strict standards of mallcore. You're an enigma, you don't care and Bokan wants to remind you all about it.

But first...

What You Need to Know About Blessthefall

From: Phoenix, Ariz.

First Album: His Last Walk (2006)

New Album: Gallows (2025)

It's a big year for metalcore luminaries Blessthefall, who are returning with their seventh album Gallows. Fans have been waiting seven years and even had to endure a three-year period where the band split up (2020 to 2023), but that will all soon be a distant memory.

"Gallows is a culmination of everything we love about writing music," says clean singer Beau Bokan. "We took our time and only wrote when we felt inspired. Every song you hear on this album was written from a place of excitement and freedom and you can hear that shine on every track. From the visceral screams over some of the most disgustingly heavy parts we've ever written to the massive sing-along choruses, there's something for everyone. If you're a die hard BTF fan since Day One or a first-time listener, Gallows will end up on your Top 3 metalcore albums for 2025."

Blessthefall actually began teasing the new record back in 2023 with the comeback song "Wake the Dead." Another single ("Drag Me Under") arrived in 2024 and this year has been marked by the release of "Fell So Hard, Felt So Right" and "mallxcore," the latter of which was the catalyst for what you're about to read further down the page.

"We knew the music video for 'mallxcore' needed to be as fun as the song was," Bokan explains. "We hand-picked Tanner Gordon to direct because of his amazing work with bands like Spiritbox. In the video, we all have normal, mundane jobs then I'm recruited by an over-dramatic party host who needs a band to perform at her shindig...STAT. As a bonus, there are some really cool easter eggs throughout the video that we dropped in there for the hardcore fans!"

Check it out directly below.

Blessthefall, "mallxcore" Music Video

Now, here's five ways to know whether or not you're MALLXCORE!

Blessthefall's Beau Bokan Names 5 Ways To Know If You're 'Mallxcore' Or Not

1. When, no matter how hard you try to walk past Hot Topic, there's a magnetic force that pulls you in.

The real mallxcorers know what I mean. We’ve all tried it. To just breeze right past Hot Topic on our way to get a delicious Orange Julius from the food court. But no. Something won’t let us be truly free. We’re sucked in like a black hole every single time. This should be studied by science.

2. If your favorite colors are just different shades of black.

Basically, your closet looks like a dark, shadowy abyss.

3. If shopping for pants requires an athletic stretch.

The true mallxcore veterans know that they’ve come a long way with the technology of the skinny jean.

Whether it’s in the full rocker squat position or the spread eagle power stance, we need to be sure our skinny jeans are stretchy enough to withstand the most extreme poses.

4. If you LOVE when a song has a breakdown AFTER the breakdown.

Are you a glutton for guttural screams and half-timed breakdowns? Does it just feel right when a heavy party gets slower AND heavier?? Then you might be mallxcore.

5. Crowd surfing is your “safe space.”

Some people have a security blanket or a special little spot on the couch at home to feel comfortable. Not mallxcore kids. Our safe space is being held high above the crowd and being passed around like a trophy towards the front of the barricade. Floating above the chaos of concertgoers is what truly brings us peace.

