In addition to the big stories we covered today, Wire-to-Wire provides you with some of the other key rock and metal news items from March 19, 2018:

- Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson have started pre-sales via their respective fan clubs that will continue through Friday (March 23) at 10AM local time. Tickets will go on sale to the general public the following day, March 24, at 10AM local time via Live Nation.

- Underoath have unleashed another new song from their Erase Me album. If you have Apple Music, you can watch the new video for "Rapture" right here. The disc is due April 6.

- Blessthefall have dropped another new song from their Hard Feelings disc. The album is due this Friday (March 23) and you can hear the song "Cutthroat" right here.

- Need a kick in the pants -- something to uplift you and push you toward you goal in life? Halestorm's Lzzy Hale just offered some words that will help you on your way. Check it out here.

- Speaking of Lzzy Hale, in a new interview with Heavy TV, Skid Row bassist Rachel Bolan revealed that the band has written with Halestorm's Lzzy Hale and Joe Hottinger as well as Slipknot and Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor for their next album. The disc is expected to be released in 2019.

- Up for a trip to Belgium? Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, Ozzy Osbourne, Volbeat, Avenged Sevenfold, Judas Priest, A Perfect Circle, Marilyn Manson, Ghost, Megadeth, Hollywood Vampires, Parkway Drive, Limp Bizkit, Jonathan Davis, Rise Against and many more will all play the Graspop Metal Meeting in Dessel, Belgium the weekend of June 21-24. Get more details here.

- Incite have been in the studio of late, welcoming a pair of guests for their next album. Six Feet Under's Chris Barnes and Crowbar's Kirk Windstein recently lent a hand.

- Life of Agony have announced dates for their "Rise of the Underground" tour. Dates for the run can be found here.

- Make Them Suffer have served up a cinematic new video for their song "Save Yourself." The clip can be seen here. The song is featured on their Worlds Apart album.

- The Republic of Wolves have just unleashed the second single from their upcoming shrine album. The track is called "Bask" and you can listen to it here. "'Bask' is one of our darkest and heaviest songs musically, which accurately reflects the dark lyrical themes of questioning one’s sanity and perception of reality," says vocalist Mason Maggio. "The song, as it exists in the specific narrative of the record, is more or less about the main character going insane; in a more general sense it’s about grappling with the conclusion that the mind is fundamentally flawed in one way or another.” Look for the shrine album coming this spring.

- Sins in Vain have unleashed a video for their cover of Killswitch Engage's "The End of the Heartache." The band called the cover a "big thank you" to Killswitch for all the inspiration over the years, adding, "We’ve worked hard to convey the feelings of love and sorrow in this song. The outcome is a balance between respect for the original and our own interpretation and sound. Our delivery is a bit softer, but definitely still powerful. 'The End of Heartache' is truly close to our hearts, and we hope everyone who will hear our version of it will grasp how much emotion has gone into this."