Blink-182 Cancel Two Arena Shows, Release Statement

Blink-182 will be temporarily out of action while dealing with a sickness within the band, according to a new statement issued by the group. The benching means that they've canceled a pair of arena shows in Kansas City and St. Louis.

In a statement posted to their social media, the band revealed that an "illness" is at the heart of the cancelations. The band wrote:

Unfortunately due to illness we are unable to make it to Kansas City and St. Louis. If you purchased through Ticketmaster, refunds will be issued automatically. If you purchased from a third-party reseller (Stubhub, Seatgeek, VividSeats etc.), please reach out to your point of purchase. We are so sorry and hope to see you next time.

The Ailing Blink Member

While the statement did not identify which member of the band was ailing, fans have noted that Blink-182 had to curtail their set in Milwaukee earlier this week, as singer-guitarist Tom DeLonge was feeling under the weather.

"Shout out to Tom for powering through the show and mad props to Mark [Hoppus] for stepping up to the plate and adding a bunch of songs he sings on the spot," noted one Blink-182 fan in posting about DeLonge's early exit from the show.

Setlist.fm noted that Blink-182 revealed to the crowd that they cut some songs from the setlist due to DeLonge being sick, with DeLonge telling the audience he could physically not pull it off. He later apologized to the audience at the end of the night.

What's Next for Blink-182?

With the weekend arena shows in Kansas City and St. Louis scratched, Blink-182's next scheduled date comes Monday, Aug. 12 at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena. This tour leg is currently winding down with stops in Columbus, Ohio (Aug. 13, Schottenstein Center) and Toronto, Ontario (Aug. 15, Rogers Centre) also scheduled next week.

The group will catch a very brief beak before heading up with Reading and Leeds festivals in the U.K. along with a handful of other shows to finish out the month. The band will be back stateside for fall festival touring, starting Sept. 27 at the Oceans Calling Festival in Ocean City, Md.

See all dates and get ticketing info through the Blink-182 website.