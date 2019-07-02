Blink-182’s Catchy New Song ‘Happy Days’ Pines for the ‘Better Times’
Blink-182 unveiled latest single "Happy Days" Monday (July 1). The wistful earworm from the pop-punkers comes on the heels of May's "Blame It on My Youth" and its firecracker follow-up, "Generational Divide." Hear it below.
Telling Zane Lowe about the new tune this week, co-frontman Mark Hoppus explained the song's nostalgic longing. "It's about coming from a place of frustration and angry and saying… 'I want to go to better times, I want to go to a better place and I'm gonna leave all this nonsense behind and just find my zone,'" Hoppus said.
As opposed to singing in tandem with co-frontman Matt Skiba on "Happy Days," Hoppus handles lead vocals on the cut himself. On the trio's two aforementioned singles, both shared vocal duties.
This past weekend, Blink-182 performed at the Vans Warped Tour's 25th anniversary celebrations on June 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey as part of the current North American tour with Lil Wayne. The rapper, however, was not featured on the Warped Tour lineup. See the remaining tour dates beneath the song.
Blink-182, "Happy Days"
Blink-182 + Lil Wayne Summer Tour Dates
July 3 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
July 5 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium
July 6 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion
July 7 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *
July 09 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *
July 10 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center
July 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live
July 13 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
July 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center
July 17 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre
July 20 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
July 21 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
July 25 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre
July 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
July 29 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place
July 31 - Houston, Texs @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
Aug. 1 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater
Aug. 2 - Dallas, Texas @ The Dos Equis Pavilion
Aug. 4 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center *
Aug. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion
Aug. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Aug. 27 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre
Aug. 30 - Portland, Oreg, @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Sept. 2 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sept. 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center
Sept. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ Hartman Arena *
Sept. 7 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove *
Sept. 8 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater
Sept. 10 - Detroit, Miss. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
Sept. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest *
Sept. 14 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sept. 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
* Blink-182 only
