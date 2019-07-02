Blink-182 unveiled latest single "Happy Days" Monday (July 1). The wistful earworm from the pop-punkers comes on the heels of May's "Blame It on My Youth" and its firecracker follow-up, "Generational Divide." Hear it below.

Telling Zane Lowe about the new tune this week, co-frontman Mark Hoppus explained the song's nostalgic longing. "It's about coming from a place of frustration and angry and saying… 'I want to go to better times, I want to go to a better place and I'm gonna leave all this nonsense behind and just find my zone,'" Hoppus said.

As opposed to singing in tandem with co-frontman Matt Skiba on "Happy Days," Hoppus handles lead vocals on the cut himself. On the trio's two aforementioned singles, both shared vocal duties.

This past weekend, Blink-182 performed at the Vans Warped Tour's 25th anniversary celebrations on June 30 in Atlantic City, New Jersey as part of the current North American tour with Lil Wayne. The rapper, however, was not featured on the Warped Tour lineup. See the remaining tour dates beneath the song.

Blink-182, "Happy Days"

Blink-182 + Lil Wayne Summer Tour Dates

July 3 - Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

July 5 - Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium

July 6 - Burgettstown, Pa. @ KeyBank Pavilion

July 7 - Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

July 09 - Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center *

July 10 - Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

July 11 - Bristow, Va. @ Jiffy Lube Live

July 13 - Bangor, Maine @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

July 16 - Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

July 17 - Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheatre

July 20 - Virginia Beach, Va. @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

July 21 - Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 23 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

July 25 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre

July 26 - Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 27 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

July 29 - Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily’s Place

July 31 - Houston, Texs @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Aug. 1 - Austin, Texas @ Austin360 Amphitheater

Aug. 2 - Dallas, Texas @ The Dos Equis Pavilion

Aug. 4 - El Paso, Texas @ Don Haskins Center *

Aug. 5 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Aug. 7 - San Diego, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Aug. 27 - Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Aug. 30 - Portland, Oreg, @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Sept. 2 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sept. 4 - Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Sept. 6 - Wichita, Kan. @ Hartman Arena *

Sept. 7 - Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Stir Cove *

Sept. 8 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Providence Medical Center Amphitheater

Sept. 10 - Detroit, Miss. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

Sept. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest *

Sept. 14 - St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 16 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

* Blink-182 only