In Mark Hoppus' brand new book Fahrenheit-182: A Memoir, the rocker shared a story about how he may have actually assisted in the capture of Saddam Hussein back in 2003.

You read that right.

Hoppus has touched on the situation on social media before, but in the book, he went into detail about the plan he came up with to capture one of the most wanted individuals in recent American history.

Mark Hoppus' Plan to Capture Saddam Hussein

"Sir, I have a plan for how to catch Saddam Hussein," the musician recalled telling a Navy admiral onboard an aircraft carrier in the Persian Gulf.

According to Hoppus, Hussein had been sending video messages to his followers from an unknown location at the time. The musician felt that the military could use drones to their advantage and uncover his location by pulling data from the video messages.

"Sir, what about having drones fly all over the region in carpeting patterns, broadcasting time codes above the level of human hearing but at the level that a video recording would catch it," Hoppus suggested to the admiral.

"Then, the next time he releases one of his videos, you can listen to it, pull the ultrasonic data, and triangulate the drones you have flying all over."

READ MORE: Mark Hoppus Reveals How Blink-182's 'Dammit' Got Its Title

The Blink-182 frontman remembered the admiral seeming "genuinely taken aback," and that he mentioned he may share it when he met with the Joint Chiefs of Staff the following week.

"Four months later, Saddam was located and captured in Iraq. So, you're welcome everyone," Hoppus noted.

Blink-182 Performed on U.S. Military Bases

After Hoppus' meeting with the admiral, Blink-182 played two shows in the region — one at a military base in Bahrain and another on an aircraft carrier in Kuwait. He recalled how rough the wind was, and how much sand blew on them and in their faces just in the few hours they were there.

"We were only there for three or four hours and we could barely stand it. I don't know how they endured it for weeks, months and years at a time. It was maddening," he explained.

Mark Hoppus' Book Tour

You can hear Hoppus share these stories in person on his current book tour. His next stop takes place tonight (April 10) in Boston, Massachusetts, and will continue through early May. Get tickets for the tour through Harper Collins' website for Hoppus' Fahrenheit 182 book.