Mark Hoppus Reveals How Blink-182’s ‘Dammit’ Got Its Title

Mark Hoppus has revealed how longtime Blink-182 favorite "Dammit" actually got its name.

Though the song describes a fictional breakup and the emotions wrought from seeing your ex in public with someone new, the word "Dammit" is actually never heard within the lyrics. And while you might assume that the word accurately sums up the feeling of the song, the origin of its title comes from somewhere else.

Where Did the Title for Blink-182's "Dammit" Come From?

Mark Hoppus has been making the promotional rounds for his new memoir, Fahrenheit 182, and during a book tour stop at the Paramount in Brooklyn, New York Wednesday (April 9), he shared the origin of the song title.

According to Hoppus, it actually came from an episode of Beavis and Butt-Head, which ran on MTV throughout the mid-'90s.

Hoppus was joined by co-author Dan Ozzi at the book tour stop and within the discussion they spoke about the song. The Blink-182 co-vocalist recalled it being a segment in which the boys roundly roast a video from the band Comateens, with Beavis getting a little high strung about what he was watching.

"Dammit, Dammit, Son of a Bitch. Dammit. Dammit. Son of a Bitch," Beavis bemoaned as they watch the clip. Butt-Head responds, "If those were the words, that'd be cool." Beavis then shares that he was thinking of writing a song with that title. But in real life, it appears that Blink-182 beat them to the punch.

Beavis + Butt-Head Roast The Comateens' "The Late Mistake"

About "Dammit"

As stated, Hoppus initially wrote the song about a fictional breakup with a girlfriend. He envisioned the scenario of seeing an ex out in public, and noted to Billboard in 1998, "It really hurts when you aren't the person feeling the love, but you have to act like it's cool to save face."

The song peaked at No. 11 on the Alternative Airplay chart and No. 26 for Mainstream Rock. It essentially served as their first breakout radio song ahead of what became a very successful career.

Blink-182, "Dammit"

Mark Hoppus' 'Fahrenheit 182' Book Tour + Blink-182

Hoppus and Ozzi are making the promotional rounds to support the book. There are dates lined up primarily in the U.S. through April 20, with a pair of book tour shows in London on May 5.

You can find ticketing information for the book tour as well as a variety of platforms where you can order Fahrenheit 182 through the book website. The book was released this past week.

Meanwhile, you can also find Hoppus back on tour in the more traditional setting as Blink-182 just announced the 20-date Missionary Impossible tour for the U.S. in late summer and early fall. Dates and ticketing info can be found through the band's website.