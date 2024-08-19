Blink-182 Announce Sequel Album ‘One More Time…Part-2′ With Eight New Songs
Just under a year after the release of One More Time..., Blink-182 have announced a sequel album titled One More Time...Part-2, and it has eight brand new songs.
In a post on social media, the band revealed the details for the new set of tracks and shared that one of them, titled "All in My Head," will be out this Friday (Aug. 23).
The album, on the other hand, will be available in multiple formats. The 2LP deluxe edition features 27 songs — all of 2023's One More Time plus the eight new tracks, whereas the single LP version includes the eight new songs an additional two that were previously only available on digital platforms.
READ MORE: Tom DeLonge Responds to Review Trashing Blink-182's Lollapalooza Set
One More Time...Part-2 will be out Friday, Sept. 6 and can be pre-ordered and pre-saved at this location.
The album cover has pictures of all three members — Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge — when they were kids. See the artwork and full track listing for both vinyl editions of the record below.
Blink started teasing the album earlier this summer when they played "Can't Go Back" — one of the new songs — during their show in Orlando, Florida on June 20.
Blink-182, One More Time...Part-2 Album Art + Track List
Digital Album and Complete Deluxe 2LP Vinyl
01. Anthem Part 3
02. Dance With me
03. Fell in Love
04. Terrified
05. One More Time
06. More Than You Know
07. Turn This Off!
08. When We Were Young
09. Edging
10. You Don't Know What You've Got
11. Blink Wave
12. Bad News
13. Hurt (Interlude)
14. Turpentine
15. Fuck Face
16. Other Side
17. Cut Me Off
18. See You
19. Childhood
20. No Fun
21. All in My Head
22. Can't Go Back
23. Every Other Weekend
24. Everyone Everywhere
25. If You Never Left
26. One Night Stand
27. Take Me In
Deluxe Tracks Only 1LP Vinyl
01. Cut Me Off
02. See You
03. No Fun
04. All in My Head
05. Can't Go Back
06. Every Other Weekend
07. Everyone Everywhere
08. If You Never Left
09. One Night Stand
10. Take Me In
50 Greatest Pop-Punk Albums of All-Time
Gallery Credit: Loudwire Staff