Blink-182 Announce Sequel Album ‘One More Time…Part-2′ With Eight New Songs

Just under a year after the release of One More Time..., Blink-182 have announced a sequel album titled One More Time...Part-2, and it has eight brand new songs.

In a post on social media, the band revealed the details for the new set of tracks and shared that one of them, titled "All in My Head," will be out this Friday (Aug. 23).

The album, on the other hand, will be available in multiple formats. The 2LP deluxe edition features 27 songs — all of 2023's One More Time plus the eight new tracks, whereas the single LP version includes the eight new songs an additional two that were previously only available on digital platforms.

One More Time...Part-2 will be out Friday, Sept. 6 and can be pre-ordered and pre-saved at this location.

The album cover has pictures of all three members — Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Tom DeLonge — when they were kids. See the artwork and full track listing for both vinyl editions of the record below.

Blink started teasing the album earlier this summer when they played "Can't Go Back" — one of the new songs — during their show in Orlando, Florida on June 20.

Blink-182, One More Time...Part-2 Album Art + Track List

Blink-182, <I>One More Time...Part-2</I> album art Columbia loading...

Digital Album and Complete Deluxe 2LP Vinyl

01. Anthem Part 3

02. Dance With me

03. Fell in Love

04. Terrified

05. One More Time

06. More Than You Know

07. Turn This Off!

08. When We Were Young

09. Edging

10. You Don't Know What You've Got

11. Blink Wave

12. Bad News

13. Hurt (Interlude)

14. Turpentine

15. Fuck Face

16. Other Side

17. Cut Me Off

18. See You

19. Childhood

20. No Fun

21. All in My Head

22. Can't Go Back

23. Every Other Weekend

24. Everyone Everywhere

25. If You Never Left

26. One Night Stand

27. Take Me In

Deluxe Tracks Only 1LP Vinyl

01. Cut Me Off

02. See You

03. No Fun

04. All in My Head

05. Can't Go Back

06. Every Other Weekend

07. Everyone Everywhere

08. If You Never Left

09. One Night Stand

10. Take Me In