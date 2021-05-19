Blink-182’s Travis Barker Selling ‘Adam’s Song’ Drum Kit + More Via Reverb Shop

If you're a Blink-182 fan, 2021 has given you the chance to get your hands on plenty of gear. Travis Barker, now taking advantage of the same service that Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge previously used this year, will be selling off some of his gear via the Reverb online shop.

The Travis Barker Reverb Shop will have over 100 pieces of music gear, some of which can be viewed in the gallery below. One of the pieces expected to be most in demand is the drum kit that he used on the track "Adam's Song," which is one of Blink's biggest hits. “It’s really a timepiece and I can’t wait to see who ends up with it,” said Barker, adding, “This kit is iconic, it’s legendary. It was in the Adam’s Song video. I called it the Evel Knievel Kit, and it was made here in California. It's almost too special to me and it feels weird to drag it back out on tour or to even play it in the studio. It's really a timepiece and I can't wait to see who ends up with it.”

Those interested will be able to get their hands on drum kits, drum machines, keyboards, bongos, boomboxes and more used throughout his career with blink-182 and Box Car Racer, as well as in his recent collaborations.

The Official Travis Barker Reverb Shop launches Wednesday, May 26 and will feature multiple drum kits, including the drum kit used in the Box Car Racer “I Feel So” music video. According to Barker, this Orange County Drum & Percussion kit was painted for him by the founder of Troy Lee Designs, who Barker grew up riding dirt bikes and BMX bikes with in Corona, Calif. “It has the coolest pinstriping and hot rod art on it. It is a very special kit to me,” Barker said.

There's six electronic drum kits, which Barker used on his first solo album Give the Drummer Some. “I didn't know how to program or sequence yet, so everything on that album was played with just a ton of loops on these electronic kits,” said Barker. “I also liked touring with these and putting them in my dressing rooms. I would sit back and practice for hours before I'd actually go out on stage. I still use some of these drum kits to this day—I just had multiples, so that’s why I’m offering them to you guys.”

There's even a pair of basses available, even though Barker is most known for his drum skills. “Bass is my favorite thing to play because I’m not good enough to play guitar yet,” Barker said. The drummer has also been a collector of boomboxes dating back to his teen years and more than two dozen rare and vintage boomboxes are part of this Reverb Shop sale.

“I just moved into my new studio and I’ve got to part with a bunch of equipment to make space,” Barker said. “There’s a lot of cool instruments here, including drum kits, drum machines, keyboards and more, that I would like to pass on to the next generation to make lots of great music with it.”

As stated, the Travis Barker Reverb Shop goes live on May 26, but you can get a preview and register to be notified when the shop is live at this location.

Travis Barker Reverb Shop Trailer