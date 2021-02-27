Report: Bob James, Montrose Singer Who Replaced Sammy Hagar, Has Died

Former Montrose singer Robert 'Bob' James has reportedly died following stomach ulcer complications.

Producer and television show composer Dino Maddalone shared the news of James' passing on Facebook, where he wrote, "Shocked and very sad my life long fried Bob James has died. Bob replaced Sammy Hagar in the band Montrose. Incredible rock singer.... RIP my friend."

Addressing a question which asked if any more details were available, Maddalone commented, "bleeding stomach ulcer," in reference to the apparent cause of death.

The singer's exact date of birth is not known, but the photo posted by Maddalone shows his birth year was 1952, meaning he was either 68 or 69 at the time of his death.

James, born in Struthers, Ohio, moved to Los Angeles in 1963, where he became active in the local music scene and contributed to a number of different band before ultimately landing the role as the lead singer in Montrose. Sammy Hagar, who sang on the band's first two records, left the group in early 1975, paving the way for James to join as the group pursued a fresh direction.

His time in the rock group was short-lived but fruitful, having sung on 1975's Warner Bros. Presents... Montrose! and 1976's Jump On It and toured alongside the likes of rock 'n' roll behemoths The Rolling Stones, Aerosmith, The Eagles, Rush, Journey, KISS and others.

After the dissolution of Montrose, James remained active, linking up with a host of past, present and future members of Cheap Trick, Motley Crue, Quiet Riot and Humble Pie.

Loudwire extends our condolences to the James family and all who knew the singer.