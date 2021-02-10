Bodom After Midnight, the offshoot band formed by Alexi Laiho after the dissolution of Children of Bodom, have just announced the three-track Paint the Sky With Blood EP, which sadly comes after the founder's death late last year.

"Like ourselves, Alexi was beyond stoked about these songs and anxious to get these out so we are happy that we can fulfill his wish," said the band's surviving members, Daniel Freyberg (guitar), Mitja Toivonen (bass) and Waltteri Väyrynen (drums).

"Needless to say that we are honored and proud to be a part of his very last creative work and unleash it the way he wanted it to," they continued. "It’s time to let the beast out of the cage one more time as a celebration of Alexi’s music, legacy and the man himself."

Paint the Sky With Blood contains two new original songs — "Paint the Sky With Blood" and "Payback's a Bitch" — as well as a cover of Dissection's Storm of the Light's Bane classic, "Where Dead Angels Lie."

The EP will be released April 23 through Napalm Records. Pre-order your copy here and view the artwork, by Travis Smith, below.

Bodom After Midnight formed in March of 2020 after Children of Bodom had played their final show together in December of the year prior, after which three of the band's co-founders simultaneously exited the group. Freyberg, who joined CoB in 2016, remained with Laiho in the newly-formed group.

The band was expected to release a full length album this year, in addition to the Paint the Sky With Blood EP. Those plans, however, have been cut short following the news that Laiho had died on Dec. 29 at his home in Finland after battling long-term health issues for a number of years.

Bodom After Midnight, Paint the Sky With Blood EP Artwork + Track Listing

Napalm Records

01. "Paint The Sky With Blood"

02. "Payback’s A Bitch"

03. "Where Dead Angels Lie" (Dissection Cover)