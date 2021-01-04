Children of Bodom Legend Alexi Laiho Dead at 41

Alexi Laiho, Children of Bodom co-founder, vocalist and guitarist, has died at the age of 41 last week at his home in Finland.

The official date on which the world-renowned guitarist died was not made available at press time and no cause of death was immediately given, although Laiho battled numerous long-term health issues late in his life.

"We are crushed by the sudden passing of our dear friend and band member. Words cannot describe this shock and the profound sadness that we feel", said Daniel Freyberg, Mitja Toivonen and Waltteri Väyrynen of Bodom After Midnight, Laiho's newest band he established following the dissolution of the Children of Bodom lineup..

Laiho's sister commented, "We are all absolutely shocked and devastated. We ask for privacy and understanding during these hard times. My little brother's funeral will take place privately."

"Alexi was the most loving and magnificent husband and father," added his widow, Kelli Wright-Laiho. "Our hearts are eternally broken."

Former Bodom members Henkka Blacksmith, Janne Wirman and Jaska Raatikainen wrote, More than 25 years of friendship. We lost a brother. The world lost a phenomenal song writer and one of the greatest guitarists of all time. Memories and Alexi's music will live forever.

Children of Bodom's career began in 1997 after the band changed their name from Inearthed. Their first album, Something Wild, was released when Laiho was just 18 years old and even that early on he pitted himself as a potential revolutionary within metal. As the band's sound developed, so did Laiho's advanced skill set and he quickly gained notoriety from fans and peers as one of the genre's new guitar heroes, a badge he'd wear until his death.

With 10 albums to their name, the last being 2019's Hexed, the Children of Bodom named was retired following the abrupt exit of the entire lineup, save for Laiho and guitarist Daniel Freyberg, who joined the band in 2016. Alongside Freyberg, Laiho started a new project, Bodom After Midnight (named after the Children of Bodom song), who had recently finished recording their debut album, which was set for release on Napalm Records.

Loudwire extends our deepest condolences to the Laiho family, Alexi's bandmates and all who knew him. Rest in peace.