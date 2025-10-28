The surviving members of Children of Bodom will reunite for a one-off show in February to pay tribute to late bandleader Alexi Laiho.

The event, titled "A Celebration of Music," will take place on Feb. 26 at the Tavastia Club in Helsinki, Finland, near Children of Bodom's hometown of Espoo. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday via Tiketti.

Who Is Playing in Children of Bodom's 'A Celebration of Music' Show?

The lineup will feature classic-era Bodom members Janne Wirman (keyboards), Henkka T. Blacksmith (bass), Jaska Raatikainen (drums) and Alexander Kuoppala (guitar), plus longtime friend of the band Samy Elbanna, who plays guitar and sings in the Finnish metal band Lost Society and was in The Local Band alongside Laiho.

"We want to celebrate the life's work of our band and at the same time the musical legacy of our friend and bandmate Alexi," the band said. "The gig will be played at the Tavastia club, which is important to Children of Bodom, and at the same time, we will fulfill the longstanding wish of our fans."

READ MORE: Children of Bodom Albums Ranked Worst to Best

When Did Children of Bodom Break Up?

Children of Bodom played their final concert on Dec. 15, 2019, in Helsinki. They released their final album, Hexed, earlier that year.

Following Bodom's disbandment, Laiho and rhythm guitarist carried Daniel Freyberg carried on as Bodom After Midnight. Laiho died of alcohol abuse in December 2020 at the age of 41, and Bodom After Midnight posthumously released their sole EP, Paint the Sky With Blood, in April 2021.

READ MORE: Alexi Laiho Was a Once-in-a-Generation Guitar Hero and Showman

"Unfortunately, Bodom After Midnight as an active band is pretty much going to be buried with Alexi," Freyberg told Loudwire shortly before the EP's release. "We don't really feel comfortable using the name Bodom without Alexi, because it's so connected to him … I've definitely got something to look forward to and I'm going to continue in the music industry, hopefully for a long time."